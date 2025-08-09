Gerindra shake-up concentrates power in Prabowo’s inner circle

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Foreign Minister Sugiono has become party secretary-general while the new party treasurer is Satrio Dimas Adityo, a business executive in a tin mining company affiliated to Prabowo's brother Hashim Djojohadikusumo.
he ruling Gerindra Party has recently seen a reshuffle in its top command, with analysts saying the move is aimed at maintaining internal stability for future electoral success, while also giving cues on upcoming changes in the government.
Gerindra is currently led by President Prabowo Subianto, who was reelected as party chair in February. Despite only being the third largest party in the House of Representatives, its members have the influence over the country’s legislative and executive branches.
Prabowo unveiled the new lineup for the party’s central executive board (DPP) on Aug. 1 in a party event at the Garuda Yaksa complex in Hambalang, West Java, where senior party figures gathered to receive the chair’s directive.
The new lineup saw changes to two key posts. Foreign Minister Sugiono was appointed as the new party secretary-general, replacing Gerindra’s longest-serving secretary-general Ahmad Muzani and ending his nearly two-decade tenure.
Muzani, who is also the speaker of People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR), now holds advisory roles as secretary of the party’s board of trustees and chair of Gerindra honorary council.
On his new role, Sugiono said on Tuesday: “Assuming [Gerindra’s] secretary-general role is a huge responsibility. They have had the same management lineup for about 17 or 18 years already.”
