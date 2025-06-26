Gerindra executive urges ministers not to overburden Prabowo

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Issues such as the island ownership dispute between Aceh and North Sumatra as well as the nickel mining permits in Raja Ampat, Southwest Papua, should be handled by cabinet ministers, said Gerindra Party secretary-general Ahmad Muzani.
Gerindra Party secretary-general Ahmad Muzani has called on cabinet members to handle their responsibilities more effectively and avoid passing on unnecessary burdens to President Prabowo Subianto.
“As the President’s aides, ministers should conduct more thorough and comprehensive assessments, so these matters don’t become an added burden for the President,” said Muzani, who is also the speaker of the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR), as quoted in a statement on the party’s official website.
He cited several controversies, including a recent dispute between Aceh and North Sumatra that arose after the Home Ministry issued a decree that marked a formal transfer of ownership of four islands in Aceh’s Aceh Singkil regency to North Sumatra’s Central Tapanuli regency.
The decision prompted protests from Aceh residents and local leaders, including Governor Muzakir Manaf. They raised concerns that the reclassification of the four islands might be linked to speculation that the islands hold substantial untapped oil and gas reserves.
Prabowo, who was on his first official trip to Russia, stepped in by leading a meeting through video conference and witnessed the signing of the resolution by Muzakir and North Sumatra Governor Bobby Nasution, marking the end of the dispute. Also attending the meeting were Home Minister Tito Karnavian, State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi and Deputy House of Representatives Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad of Prabowo’s Gerindra.
Muzani also pointed to recent controversies over mining operations in Raja Ampat, Southwest Papua, that were triggered by activists sharing videos of islands damaged by nickel extraction activities.
