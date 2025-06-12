No cabinet shake-up for now, Prabowo’s aide says

President Prabowo Subianto (center) and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (third right) greet Red and White Cabinet ministers on Dec. 2, 2024, before a plenary cabinet meeting at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta. (Antara/Sigid Kurniawan)

President Prabowo Subianto has no plans to reshuffle his cabinet for now, a senior official has said, despite growing speculation over a possible expansion of the ruling coalition following his increasingly cordial ties with Megawati Soekarnoputri, leader of the de facto opposition Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P).

State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi made clear that a cabinet reshuffle was not on the government’s current agenda, stressing that the Prabowo administration was focusing on tackling urgent cross-sectoral challenges.

“There are still a lot of unresolved matters that demand our attention. We’re prioritizing problem-solving over discussing cabinet reshuffles,” Prasetyo, who is also a senior politician of Prabowo’s Gerindra Party, told reporters on Tuesday.

Talks of a potential reshuffle resurfaced after top officials from Gerindra, including Prasetyo and Deputy House Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, had a closed-door meeting with PDI-P matriarch Megawati at her private residence in Teuku Umar, Central Jakarta.

The meeting followed a warm encounter between President Prabowo and Megawati during the ceremony commemorating Pancasila Day early last week at the Foreign Ministry’s Pancasila building, where the two exchanged jokes and pleasantries.

This also prompted speculation of possible PDI-P’s entry to the government, which Dasco has denied.

