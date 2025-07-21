NasDem urges Prabowo to decide on new capital city project

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
he pro-government NasDem Party has called on President Prabowo Subianto’s administration to make a firm decision on the fate of Nusantara, the country’s planned new capital, urging the government to either issue a decree to formalize the relocation or pause the project temporarily amid fiscal constraints.
The megaproject, an initiative of former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, seeks to move the seat of the government about 1,200 kilometers away from traffic-clogged, overpopulated Jakarta to Nusantara, a new city that is still under construction in East Kalimantan.
Since his inauguration last October, Prabowo has yet to visit Nusantara and recently decided to hold this year’s Independence Day ceremony in Jakarta despite earlier pledges to celebrate it in the future capital, raising fresh questions about his long-term commitment to his predecessor’s project.
In a press conference on Friday, NasDem deputy chairman Saan Mustopa emphasized the need for a clear policy direction on Nusantara from the central government amid fiscal constraints, warning that prolonged indecision could lead to wasted public funds.
“The government has [other] programs that must continue. We can’t afford to let the budget spent on Nusantara go to waste if there’s no activity,” Saan said.
If the government chooses to proceed with the project, Saan said Prabowo should immediately issue decrees to formalize the capital relocation – something that the President has not done as he focuses on his own programs like the free nutritious meal program.
As an interim step, NasDem proposed that Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Jokowi’s eldest son, and a few selected ministries begin working from Nusantara to establish an initial government presence in the new city and reduce the strain on city maintenance.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.