TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Bali to ban production of plastic sachet in 2026
Air India jet skids during landing in Mumbai, damaging aircraft and runway
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
As users surge, Indonesia falls short on AI talent
Regulatory fog clouds Indonesia Airlines’ launch timeline

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Bali to ban production of plastic sachet in 2026
Air India jet skids during landing in Mumbai, damaging aircraft and runway
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
As users surge, Indonesia falls short on AI talent
Regulatory fog clouds Indonesia Airlines’ launch timeline

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Can ethical business mandates boost Indonesia's digital economy?

As data and technology expand access to goods and services, lawmakers and regulators must ensure it will deliver long-term well-being and not just short-term profits.

Leonardo Lapalorcia (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, July 21, 2025 Published on Jul. 18, 2025 Published on 2025-07-18T19:51:56+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Back in business: Bank Syariah Indonesia (BSI) tellers count United States dollar banknotes at the bank’s branch office on Jl. Thamrin in Central Jakarta on May 11, 2023. The management said the bank had resumed operations after hackers allegedly stole customers’ personal data recently. Back in business: Bank Syariah Indonesia (BSI) tellers count United States dollar banknotes at the bank’s branch office on Jl. Thamrin in Central Jakarta on May 11, 2023. The management said the bank had resumed operations after hackers allegedly stole customers’ personal data recently. (Antara/M Risyal Hidayat)

I

ndonesia has made remarkable progress in financial inclusion, expanding financial access from 36 percent to 76 percent of adults in just over a decade. With tools like QRIS, BI-Fast, e-KYC and digital credit reports, Indonesians are transacting, saving, investing and borrowing digitally with ease and at speeds never seen before.

However, financial access has not translated into better financial well-being. Jobs remain scarce, wages stagnant and housing increasingly unaffordable. Debt burdens are growing while credit quality is declining. Access alone is clearly not enough.

As our financial system becomes increasingly digitized and data-driven, Indonesia must now focus on using data in a way that empowers consumers and builds long-term trust. Lenders and fintech firms are already using consumer data to develop products, assess risks, and target customers. As a result, even underbanked and unbanked Indonesians can now complete a loan application in under 10 minutes.

But without clear guardrails, these digital advances risk prioritizing profit over sustainable financial wellbeing. Tools meant to personalize financial services can end up enabling only short-term profit maximization. This is why Indonesia must adopt an ethical business mandate, a principled framework that prioritizes long-term consumer trust, financial resilience and stakeholder accountability.

Ethical business principles help balance the profit motive with protection of consumers. By recognizing consumers as foundational stakeholders of the Indonesian economy, we ensure their wellbeing is not sacrificed for short-term financial gain.

With Indonesia now revising its National Financial Literacy Strategy and Financial Services Roadmap for the 2026–2030 period, the country has a timely opportunity to embed these principles.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

To ensure that the increasing quantity of data available in today’s society and economy is used ethically and responsibly, lawmakers and regulators might want to consider the following recommendations:

Popular

Bali to ban production of plastic sachet in 2026

Bali to ban production of plastic sachet in 2026
Air India jet skids during landing in Mumbai, damaging aircraft and runway

Air India jet skids during landing in Mumbai, damaging aircraft and runway
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Related Articles

BI revises down its target for sharia financing growth in Indonesia

Activist renews call for Dutch accountability over colonial atrocities

A call for military reformation and preservation of public safety

Multifinance firms stuck in slow lane as car sales stall

BI takes diplomatic route on US gripe over QRIS

Related Article

BI revises down its target for sharia financing growth in Indonesia

Activist renews call for Dutch accountability over colonial atrocities

A call for military reformation and preservation of public safety

Multifinance firms stuck in slow lane as car sales stall

BI takes diplomatic route on US gripe over QRIS

Popular

Bali to ban production of plastic sachet in 2026

Bali to ban production of plastic sachet in 2026
Air India jet skids during landing in Mumbai, damaging aircraft and runway

Air India jet skids during landing in Mumbai, damaging aircraft and runway
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

More in Opinion

 View more
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt shows a signed letter on tariffs to South Korean President Lee Jae-myung on July 7, 2025, at the White House in Washington, DC.
Academia

Will the Indonesia-US deal boost or blur FDI potential?
Electronic data capture (EDC) devices of three banks.
Opinion

Analysis: BRI graft case: Another layer of governance failure in SOEs
Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka attends the commemoration of Pancasila Day on June 2, 2025 at the Pancasila Building, a historic hall within the Foreign Ministry's compound, in Jakarta.
Editorial

Gibran’s Papua test

Highlight
Oily business: Chevron Indonesia Company operates an offshore platform in Sepinggan field in Makassar Strait, 37 kilometers east of Balikpapan, East Kalimantan, on April 23, 2019. Oil and gas industry looks to remain strategic despite the global commitment to net-zero emissions.
Companies

Eni reportedly plans to invest $10b in Kalimantan offshore gas project
President Prabowo Subianto (right) talks to his ministers during a limited cabinet meeting at his private residence in Hambalang, Bogor regency, West Java on June 23, 2025 to discuss about the latest development of global conditions and their effects to Indonesia's national interests. Among officials attending the meeting are Foreign Minister Sugiono (bottom, second right), Coordinating Politics and Security Minister Budi Gunawan (top, second right), Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (top, third right) and Indonesian Military (TNI) commander Gen. Agus Subiyanto (top, fourth right).
Editorial

Dual jobs, more problems
Fatal flaw: A group of people gathers on July 19, 2025, at the site of a house destroyed by fire on Jl. Kutilang in Bukit Duri, Tebet, South Jakarta. Four children were killed and four other people were injured in the fire that engulfed three rented houses, according to data from the South Jakarta Fire and Rescue Agency.
Jakarta

Deadly Bukit Duri fire exposes Jakarta’s ongoing electrical hazards

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Will the Indonesia-US deal boost or blur FDI potential?
Companies

IMR Group: A Decade of India–Indonesia Synergy
Opinion

Analysis: BRI graft case: Another layer of governance failure in SOEs
Politics

Calls grow for Prabowo to end deputy ministers’ dual roles
Editorial

Gibran’s Papua test
Archipelago

Three dead, two missing, after ferry catches fire in North Sulawesi
Archipelago

W. Java Police take over stampede case at wedding of governor’s son
Asia & Pacific

China confirms Xi meeting with EU's von der Leyen, Costa
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Can ethical business mandates boost Indonesia's digital economy?

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.