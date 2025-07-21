Back on the reel: Arkipel 2025 channels ‘Years of Living Dangerously’

The organizer took the theme, reflecting on the current geopolitical situation, that colonialism persists, particularly in Palestine, some 70 years after the conference.

T he annual international documentary and experimental film festival, Arkipel, will once again be held this year in Jakarta from Sept. 3 to 12, with the theme "Years of Living Dangerously", inspired by the first president Sukarno's speech addressing the Cold War.

On Aug. 17, 1964, Sukarno titled his speech "Tahun Vivere Pericoloso" (Italian for "living in danger"), which addressed global geopolitical conditions amid the Cold War. In his remarks, Sukarno cited the 1955 Asia-Africa Conference, where a collective spirit emerged to oppose neocolonialism and foster solidarity among newly independent countries and those still fighting for independence.

The organizer took the theme, reflecting on the current geopolitical situation, that colonialism persists, particularly in Palestine, some 70 years after the conference.

"Arkipel aims to build global solidarity at the grassroots level, particularly among filmmakers outside the mainstream. Arkipel has a clear commitment to global issues. Many of our friends are speaking out on Palestinian issues, while others from Africa highlight local struggles, and we also have friends from other conflict-affected countries," festival director Luthfan Nur Rochman said.

The festival will feature three main events: Film screenings at the Forum Lenteng Screening Room in Jagakarsa, South Jakarta, a symposium at the University of Indonesia's Japanese Studies Center in Depok, West Java, and an art exhibition at the Contemporary Art Gallery located within Taman Mini Indonesia Indah in East Jakarta.

Luthfan said the screenings will include films from the Asia-Africa Film Festival held between 1958 and 1964, showcasing works from countries such as Japan, China, several African nations and Southeast Asia.

Academics, artists and filmmakers from both the Global South and North will join the discussion at the symposium, with lineup speakers including British-Bangladeshi artist Naeem Mohaiemen, Palestinian filmmaker Mohanad Yaqubi and Indonesian researcher Bunga Siagian.