TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Indonesia to face Saudi Arabia in World Cup qualifying
Kertajati’s hard lesson
Indonesia gains approval to build haj village near Grand Mosque in Mecca
Japanese auto exports to US dive in June as tariffs bite 

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Indonesia to face Saudi Arabia in World Cup qualifying
Kertajati’s hard lesson
Indonesia gains approval to build haj village near Grand Mosque in Mecca
Japanese auto exports to US dive in June as tariffs bite 

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Indonesia and Australia’s shared regional futures

The ties between Australia and Southeast Asia, and particularly Indonesia, are growing deeper and more strategic by the day.

Sharon Pickering (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sat, July 19, 2025 Published on Jul. 17, 2025 Published on 2025-07-17T17:20:07+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
President Prabowo Subianto (right) drives a golf cart with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese after a joint press conference at the State Palace in Jakarta on May 15, 2025. President Prabowo Subianto (right) drives a golf cart with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese after a joint press conference at the State Palace in Jakarta on May 15, 2025. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

T

his afternoon, 91 students will cross the graduation stage at Monash University Indonesia, taking with them not just a degree, but the confidence and capability to shape Indonesia’s future.

It is one of the greatest privileges for any university leader to witness graduates walk forward into the world. These are the individuals who will help drive prosperity, steward innovation and contribute to the growth of Indonesia and, with it, the region. Their success is a powerful reminder that our most important international partnerships are not measured in trade balances or treaties, but in people.

The ties between Australia and Southeast Asia, and particularly Indonesia, are growing deeper and more strategic by the day. At the heart of this relationship is a shared belief in the power of education, research and human capital to deliver lasting prosperity. This is the foundation for regional security and sustainable development. It is also the best hope we have for meeting the challenges of the future, from the clean energy transition to digital disruption, and from sustainable cities to public health.

As a university with campuses in Indonesia, Malaysia, China and India, Monash is anchored in place across the Indo-Pacific. But just as importantly, these campuses are anchored to one another and to Australia. Our regional presence is not a collection of outposts; it is an interconnected, purpose-built network designed to respond to the needs of each country, and to knit us closer together in common purpose.

That network is arguably one of Australia’s most compelling examples of soft diplomacy in the Indo-Pacific. It is a platform for shared knowledge production, mutual investment and community connection. Through it, we deliver programs tailored for public servants and professionals, drive research in areas critical to national development and collaborate directly with government and industry.

In Indonesia, for example, Monash is working with state utility PLN to build a skilled workforce that can deliver the country’s ambitious energy transition. The scale of that opportunity, to lift renewable energy use to 51.6 percent by 2030, requires deep collaboration and bold thinking. 

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

It is a strategic priority that cannot be solved by technology or investment alone. It needs talent, innovation and partnership. And universities are central to all three.

This focus on building capacity is reflected in initiatives like the Nusantara Scholarships, delivered in partnership between Indonesia and Australia, which support postgraduate study for Indonesian professionals working in the future capital Nusantara. These scholars are being equipped to lead Indonesia’s most significant infrastructure and governance project in a generation, a city designed to be green, sustainable and inclusive. That vision is only achievable if we invest in the people who will bring it to life.

From next year, the partnership will grow again with a co-funded scholarship program between Australia Awards and Indonesia’s LPDP, offering even greater access to Australian postgraduate education. These initiatives reflect a broader truth: that our two nations are deeply invested in each other’s success.

As vice-chancellor of Monash University, and a board member of the ASEAN-Australia Centre, I see every day the impact that research, education and mobility have on regional cooperation. 

The Centre, which commenced operations this month, is a timely and strategic initiative, serving as a focal point for Australia's engagement with the 10 ASEAN member states. It is supporting people-to-people links, driving business partnerships and building platforms for regional dialogue and leadership.

Next month, I look forward to speaking at the Australian ASEAN Business Forum in Adelaide. It will be an opportunity to explore how higher education can continue to power regional growth, sustainability and innovation. Universities are no longer just institutions of learning, we are enablers of national development, creators of talent pipelines and partners in nation-building.

Across Monash, more than 6,000 students will travel overseas this year as part of their studies, many of them engaging directly with Southeast Asian communities. These exchanges are more than just educational experiences, they are acts of diplomacy. They foster cross-cultural understanding, spark lifelong relationships and build networks of influence that endure well beyond graduation.

Earlier this week in Beijing, I joined business and government leaders at the eighth Australia-China CEO Roundtable, alongside Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. The message from that gathering was clear: education and research are fundamental to bilateral and regional partnerships. Monash’s active role in this dialogue reinforces the higher education sector’s ability to create bridges where others may see boundaries.

International education is already Australia’s third-largest export industry. But its value goes far beyond economics. It enriches our campuses and cities, underpins research that saves lives and builds a constituency for international cooperation grounded in knowledge and trust.

Our region is changing. The Indo-Pacific is the most dynamic, consequential region in the world today, where demography, geopolitics and ambition converge. It is where the next great advances in science, technology and governance will be made. And it is where education will make the greatest difference.

Australia and Indonesia are well placed to be leaders in that story. But only if we continue to invest in partnerships that matter, on the issues that matter. Universities must be central to that strategy, not as passive beneficiaries of internationalization, but as active agents of regional cooperation and progress.

At Monash, we are committed to that future. We have built an Indo-Pacific university for an Indo-Pacific century. And through our partnerships, our graduates and our ideas, we are proud to be helping shape a region, and a world, defined by collaboration, opportunity and shared success.

Our future is global. And our region is where it begins.

---

The writer is Monash University vice-chancellor and president.

Popular

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Indonesia to face Saudi Arabia in World Cup qualifying

Indonesia to face Saudi Arabia in World Cup qualifying
Kertajati’s hard lesson

Kertajati’s hard lesson

Related Articles

Indonesia calls for ASEAN security forum reform amid regional frets

Australian airlines cancel flights to Bali after volcanic eruption

US, Quad partners announce critical minerals initiative

Is ADB transforming its approach to indigenous peoples?

From inequity to action: Eliminating cervical cancer in the Western Pacific

Related Article

Indonesia calls for ASEAN security forum reform amid regional frets

Australian airlines cancel flights to Bali after volcanic eruption

US, Quad partners announce critical minerals initiative

Is ADB transforming its approach to indigenous peoples?

From inequity to action: Eliminating cervical cancer in the Western Pacific

Popular

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Indonesia to face Saudi Arabia in World Cup qualifying

Indonesia to face Saudi Arabia in World Cup qualifying
Kertajati’s hard lesson

Kertajati’s hard lesson

More in Opinion

 View more
President Prabowo Subianto (right) and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attend a joint press conference at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on May 15, 2025.
Academia

Strength through trust, growth through cooperation: Indonesia, Australia on global stage
Sea defense: People walk near the sea wall built along Muara Baru port in North Jakarta on Feb. 5, 2025.
Academia

Java’s 'giant' seawall: A question of necessity
Photo talks: A photographer presents his pictures during a discussion at Antara Heritage Center in Central Jakarta on July 11, 2025.
Academia

Freedom of panorama: How to keep public spaces truly public

Highlight
A guard puts a handcuff on former trade minister and graft convict Thomas Lembong (second left), who is accompanied by former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan (third left), after the verdict hearing against him at the Jakarta Corruption Court in Jakarta on July 18, 2025. A panel of judges sentence Lembong to four-and-a-half years in prison and a Rp 750 million (US$45,871) after finding him guilty in a corruption case pertaining to the raw sugar import.
Politics

Ex-minister Thomas Lembong gets 4.5 years in prison in sugar import graft case
A father and child enjoy the sunset at Kuta beach near Denpasar on Indonesia resort island of Bali on September 6, 2021.
Editorial

In fathers we trust
US President Donald Trump displays a signed executive order imposing tariffs on imported goods during a “Make America Wealthy Again“ trade announcement event in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 2, 2025.
Americas

Indonesia not out of woods despite US, EU deals 

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Cambodia cybercrime crackdown arrest tally hits 2,000
Archipelago

East Kalimantan man arrested for grooming, extorting Swedish teenager
Archipelago

Authorities partially close Mt. Rinjani after two accidents involving foreign climbers
Politics

PSI to rebrand in closer alignment with Jokowi
Economy

G20 finance chiefs back central bank independence in first communique since October
Economy

Hyrox craze spurs fitness boom as old-school gyms struggle
Opinion

Analysis: Government’s dubious response to slowing economy
Politics

Ex-minister Thomas Lembong gets 4.5 years in prison in sugar import graft case
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.