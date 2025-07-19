Java’s 'giant' seawall: A question of necessity

Sea defense: People walk near the sea wall built along Muara Baru port in North Jakarta on Feb. 5, 2025. (Antara/Sulthony Hasanuddin)

While Java is often associated with giantism, considering contemporary alternatives such as nature-based solutions and sustainable flood management is a far wiser course toward the islands future, rather than rushing headlong into the recently revived "Giant Sea Wall" project of the mid-1990s.

J ava, an island steeped in history and myth, is famously associated with two ancient giants: Meganthropus paleojavanicus, or “Big Man of Ancient Java”, an extinct early human genus, and the majestic jung Jawa, a colossal ship. Java’s creation myth echoes this theme of giantism, which tells of a giant turtle and a dragon that worked together to stabilize the island by planting the peak of Mount Meru upon its drifting form.

Now, the country’s most populated island confronts a modern-day architectural behemoth: the proposed “Giant Sea Wall”.

This ambitious plan, championed by President Prabowo Subianto at a recent infrastructure conference, aims to construct a 500-kilometer barrier stretching from Banten to East Java and has a staggering price tag of US$80 billion. While the concept of a building a seawall on Java dates back to a 1995 proposal from the National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas), its revival has ignited a fierce debate centered not just on its funding and potential environmental impact, but also fundamentally on its true purpose and whether it represents the optimal solution for Java's future.

The notion of a huge seawall wasn't initially conceived as a flood defense. Rather, its origins lie in the urban development boom of the mid-1990s.

Presidential Decree No. 52/1995 on the reclamation of the north coast of Jakarta and Presidential Decree No. 73 of 1995 on the reclamation of Kapuknaga Beach in Tangerang, Banten, were issued to facilitate the creation of a waterfront city at a time Jakarta did not face chronic, major flooding.

The rationale for reclamation was to transform Jakarta’s northern coast into a vital economic hub, which envisioned a 5,000-hectare waterfront city as a new icon for the capital, developed through a public-private sector partnership. Previous reclamation efforts at Ancol, Pantai Indah Kapuk and Pantai Mutiara had set a precedent.

However, this grand vision was abruptly halted by the 1997 Asian financial crisis, followed by the political upheaval in 1998 and the subsequent reform era. The North Jakarta coastal reclamation project stalled and was even canceled by then-environment minister Nabiel Makarim due to noncompliance with the environmental impact assessment (Amdal). Despite this, developers successfully challenged the minister’s decision at the Supreme Court, which resulted in the project’s eventual reinstatement.