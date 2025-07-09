Jakarta links with satellite cities as flooding continues

A man checks on his flooded house in Cililitan, East Jakarta, on July 8, 2025. The Jakarta Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) recorded 62 neighborhood units (RT) across the city flooded as of July 8. (Antara/Galih Pradipta)

Continuous heavy rainfall during what the weather agency described as an anomalous dry season on Monday evening triggered flooding in many parts of Jakarta and its surrounding areas.

T he Jakarta city administration is working with its counterparts in satellite cities to prevent more floods from inundating the capital as heavy rainfall and overflowing rivers persisted throughout the start of the week, deluging several parts of the city and surrounding areas.

Greater Jakarta has continued to struggle with flooding since last weekend.

As of Tuesday, the Jakarta Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) reported floodwaters still inundating 58 neighborhood units (RT) across the capital. Nearly 1,000 residents have taken shelter in 19 locations.

Water pumps have worked continuously to remove water from the affected areas. The city administration has also deployed flood response teams to help affected residents and resumed cleaning up roads cut off by the flooding on Monday evening.

Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung instructed all mayors and city agencies to be “on alert 24/7”, reiterating that flood response efforts must be swift.

“Even though we are facing both local heavy rainfall and floodwaters from upstream, we must prevent the floods from getting worse,” Pramono said on Tuesday, while apologizing to all residents affected by the flooding.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

The flooding in several parts of Jakarta on Sunday was caused by floodwaters from Bogor, West Java, the location of the headwater for the Angke River that flows into the western part of the capital. South and East Jakarta were the worst-hit areas on Sunday, with floodwaters reaching nearly 3 meters in some areas.