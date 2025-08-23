Ragunan night zoo: New wildlife experience or risk?

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
While Jakarta governor Pramono Anung’s proposal for a night zoo offers the prospect of a new recreational experience and economic opportunities, experts caution that animal welfare must remain the top priority.
akartans may soon be able to enjoy the wilderness of Ragunan Zoo in South Jakarta after dark, as the city administration considers a plan to extend the zoo’s operating hours into the evening.
Ragunan Zoo is among the capital’s most popular attractions, drawing up to 6 million visitors each year. Established more than a century ago, it now spans 147 hectares and houses nearly 2,300 animals across 218 species.
First opened in 1864 under the name Planten En Dierentuin, “Plants and Zoo” in Dutch, in Cikini, Central Jakarta, on land donated by painter Raden Saleh, the zoo was relocated to its current Pasar Minggu site in 1966.
Today, it is home to numerous endangered animals such as Kalimantan orangutans, Sumatran tigers and Sumatran elephants.
Zoo spokesperson Bambang Wahyudi confirmed that management supported the governor’s idea in principle yet urged caution.
