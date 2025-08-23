Ragunan night zoo: New wildlife experience or risk?

Night vision: Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung (right) and Indonesian Olympic Committee Chairman Raja Sapta Oktohari (second right) inspect the Bengal tiger enclosure on Aug. 14 at Ragunan Zoo, South Jakarta. His administration is set to revitalize the zoo and study a plan to open the zoo at night. (Antara/Fauzan)

While Jakarta governor Pramono Anung’s proposal for a night zoo offers the prospect of a new recreational experience and economic opportunities, experts caution that animal welfare must remain the top priority.

J akartans may soon be able to enjoy the wilderness of Ragunan Zoo in South Jakarta after dark, as the city administration considers a plan to extend the zoo’s operating hours into the evening.

While Jakarta governor Pramono Anung’s proposal for a night zoo offers the prospect of a new recreational experience and economic opportunities, experts caution that animal welfare must remain the top priority.

Ragunan Zoo is among the capital’s most popular attractions, drawing up to 6 million visitors each year. Established more than a century ago, it now spans 147 hectares and houses nearly 2,300 animals across 218 species.

First opened in 1864 under the name Planten En Dierentuin, “Plants and Zoo” in Dutch, in Cikini, Central Jakarta, on land donated by painter Raden Saleh, the zoo was relocated to its current Pasar Minggu site in 1966.

Today, it is home to numerous endangered animals such as Kalimantan orangutans, Sumatran tigers and Sumatran elephants.

Read also: Cikini 82: Reviving heritage, creating connections

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Zoo spokesperson Bambang Wahyudi confirmed that management supported the governor’s idea in principle yet urged caution.