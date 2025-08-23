TheJakartaPost

Ragunan night zoo: New wildlife experience or risk?

While Jakarta governor Pramono Anung’s proposal for a night zoo offers the prospect of a new recreational experience and economic opportunities, experts caution that animal welfare must remain the top priority. 

Gembong Hanung (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, August 23, 2025

Night vision: Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung (right) and Indonesian Olympic Committee Chairman Raja Sapta Oktohari (second right) inspect the Bengal tiger enclosure on Aug. 14 at Ragunan Zoo, South Jakarta. His administration is set to revitalize the zoo and study a plan to open the zoo at night. Night vision: Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung (right) and Indonesian Olympic Committee Chairman Raja Sapta Oktohari (second right) inspect the Bengal tiger enclosure on Aug. 14 at Ragunan Zoo, South Jakarta. His administration is set to revitalize the zoo and study a plan to open the zoo at night. (Antara/Fauzan)

akartans may soon be able to enjoy the wilderness of Ragunan Zoo in South Jakarta after dark, as the city administration considers a plan to extend the zoo’s operating hours into the evening. 

While Jakarta governor Pramono Anung’s proposal for a night zoo offers the prospect of a new recreational experience and economic opportunities, experts caution that animal welfare must remain the top priority. 

Ragunan Zoo is among the capital’s most popular attractions, drawing up to 6 million visitors each year. Established more than a century ago, it now spans 147 hectares and houses nearly 2,300 animals across 218 species.

First opened in 1864 under the name Planten En Dierentuin, “Plants and Zoo” in Dutch, in Cikini, Central Jakarta, on land donated by painter Raden Saleh, the zoo was relocated to its current Pasar Minggu site in 1966.

Today, it is home to numerous endangered animals such as Kalimantan orangutans, Sumatran tigers and Sumatran elephants.

Zoo spokesperson Bambang Wahyudi confirmed that management supported the governor’s idea in principle yet urged caution.

Night vision: Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung (right) and Indonesian Olympic Committee Chairman Raja Sapta Oktohari (second right) inspect the Bengal tiger enclosure on Aug. 14 at Ragunan Zoo, South Jakarta. His administration is set to revitalize the zoo and study a plan to open the zoo at night.
Jakarta

Ragunan night zoo: New wildlife experience or risk?
Sumanto (third from left), once notorious as a cannibal, now participates in Purbalingga's tourism activity.
Society

Central Java cannibal finds new fame as online influencer
An alarming global surge in measles cases poses a serious threat to children and more efforts are needed to improve vaccine coverage, according to the UN Children's Fund.
Archipelago

Measles outbreak hits Sumenep amid declining childhood immunization

Highlight
Deputy Manpower Minister and graft suspect Immanuel Ebenezer (second right) greets journalists during a press briefing at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta on Aug. 22, 2025. The antigraft body name the deputy minister and 10 other people as suspects in an alleged extortion case pertaining to the issuance of the occupational health and safety (K3) certification at the Manpower Ministry.
Politics

Deputy minister allegedly forces workers to pay exorbitant fees for licenses
Blowing in the wind: A local resident rides his motorbike past the wind power plant facility in Tolo district, Jeneponto regency, South Sulawesi on March 25, 2022.
Editorial

Talking clean energy into existence
An employee counts rupiah bills at a money changer in Jakarta on March 14.
Politics

Generous housing perks for lawmakers clash with public hardship

