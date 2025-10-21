Jakarta to remove long-abandoned monorail columns by 2026

Cars crawl past unfinished support columns of the monorail project, which was canceled in 2008, along Jl. Rasuna Said in South Jakarta on Oct. 18, 2010. (Kompas Images/Roderick Adrian Mozes)

The governor is ready to roll up his sleeves to remove the unsightly columns of the defunct monorail project, eyeing an early 2026 start to their demolition, followed by a beautification and renovation project targeting the long-afflicted thoroughfares.

G overnor Pramono Anung vows to finally dismantle the columns of the long-abandoned monorail project in South Jakarta by 2026, in hopes of improving Jakarta’s cityscape and traffic flow.

Around 90 support columns are dotted along Jl. Rasuna Said and Jl. Asia Afrika, two major thoroughfares, installed in 2004 under the supervision of developer PT Jakarta Monorail.

However, the project stalled for years due to financial and legal issues after Jakarta Monorail failed to pay its subcontractor, state-owned construction company PT Adhi Karya.

The developer eventually canceled the project in March 2008, leaving the columns to constrain traffic for more than two decades, becoming an unintended eyesore as it weathered Jakarta’s pollution.

Pramono, who has been governor for exactly eight months since he took office on Feb. 20, said he was “itching” to clear away the unfinished structure that had garnered years-long criticism from residents.

“It has been nearly 21 years since the monorail project was left unfinished. Honestly, I am itching to end this matter [once and for all],” he told reporters last week during the Jakarta Architecture Festival 2025 in Blok M, South Jakarta, as quoted by Antara.

Pramono said the provincial administration had consulted with the Jakarta Prosecutor’s Office and the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) to ensure that the planned dismantlement complied with prevailing laws.