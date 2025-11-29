TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Six decades on: Sizzle, craft, repeat at Ruth’s Chris

Turning 60, the steakhouse launches an anniversary menu in Asia that reflects its New Orleans lineage and long-standing commitment to consistency.

Sylviana Hamdani (The Jakarta Post)
Contributor/Jakarta
Sat, November 29, 2025

Cut to the sizzle: A guest slices into the United States petite filet with truffle crust at Ruth's Chris Steak House Jakarta during lunchtime in this undated photo. The dish is part of the steakhouse's anniversary menu, available until Jan. 2, 2026.

S

ome restaurants survive by shifting with the market, while others build longevity through consistent, disciplined craft. Ruth’s Chris Steak House belongs to the latter.

What began as a modest New Orleans diner has grown into a global name with more than 150 locations, including Jakarta. Yet its core remains rooted in the standards set by its founder, Ruth Fertel.

The story dates back to 1965, when Fertel, a lab technician and single mother, mortgaged her home to purchase a small neighborhood establishment called Chris Steak House. She cooked the steaks herself, learned the rhythms of the broiler, greeted guests at the door and built the restaurant’s reputation plate by plate.

“She just stepped up with her personality and character to make sure that every guest got what they came for,” said Ruth’s Chris Steak House regional director Kieran Galway during an interview on Nov. 13.

This year, the brand celebrates its 60th anniversary, marked in Asia with a special anniversary menu that highlights some of its most popular dishes.

The experience begins with a seafood trio, a nod to the restaurant’s New Orleans roots. Presented on a sleek oblong platter, the trio pairs an oyster Rockefeller, a jumbo scallop and a blue crab cake.

“These are our top-selling appetizers,” Galway said.

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.