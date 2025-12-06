TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Bali governor seeks to pull the plug on Airbnb
Plan for new Jakarta-Bandung fast train raises questions over Whoosh
Decade-old video casts food minister as ‘villain’ in Sumatra flood
Frustration grows over govt’s poor disaster response

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Bali governor seeks to pull the plug on Airbnb
Plan for new Jakarta-Bandung fast train raises questions over Whoosh
Decade-old video casts food minister as ‘villain’ in Sumatra flood
Frustration grows over govt’s poor disaster response

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Analysis: Patrick Walujo exits as GoTo CEO, speeding up long-awaited Grab–GoTo merger

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, December 6, 2025 Published on Dec. 5, 2025 Published on 2025-12-05T16:39:19+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
The GoTo logo sign adorns the technology conglomerate’s head office in Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta, in this handout photo. The GoTo logo sign adorns the technology conglomerate’s head office in Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta, in this handout photo. (GoTo/Public relations)

P

atrick Walujo has stepped down as CEO of GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk (GoTo), a move that appears to open the way for accelerated acquisition talks with Grab. Several major GoTo backers—including SoftBank, Provident, and Peak XV—were reported to have pushed for his removal, believing he had resisted the proposed takeover. The company has since announced its chief operating officer, Hans Patuwo, as the leading candidate to replace Patrick. The leadership transition comes at a sensitive moment for GoTo, amid persistent merger rumors that have reportedly drawn the attention of the Palace.

To briefly recap, confidence in Patrick had been weakening among many shareholders. Under his leadership, GoTo's market value declined by more than 40 percent, amplifying frustration among investors who had already been anxious about the company's long-term direction. Adding to this skepticism, Patrick had only a few months earlier attempted to frame GoTo's performance more positively by spotlighting the company's record-high EBITDA, an indicator not typically viewed as a key indicator of overall performance for a technology platform company, leading many investors to interpret the messaging as an attempt to mask deeper issues.

Tensions escalated further in the months that followed. Patrick became entangled in scrutiny from the Indonesian Attorney General's Office (AGO) regarding Telkomsel's controversial pre-IPO investment in Gojek, a longstanding issue that resurfaced unwelcome questions about governance practices during the lead-up to GoTo's listing. Around the same period, he was also reported to have made a hasty move by inviting several former shareholders—individuals who had already cashed out of GoTo—to join him in a joint repurchase of Telkomsel's shares. These former stakeholders rejected the proposal, asserting that any major reshuffling of ownership should only be considered after the outcome of the potential GoTo–Grab merger became clear, not before.

All these developments added to the growing unease among major investors. The cumulative erosion of confidence ultimately led a group of shareholders to sign a memo to the board on Nov. 11, formally requesting an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (EGMS) to address mounting governance and leadership concerns.

Another factor driving shareholders' urgency to remove Patrick was the sudden shift in the political landscape surrounding the long-rumored GoTo–Grab merger. In a rare move, the Palace publicly confirmed that discussions regarding a potential GoTo–Grab merger were indeed underway. Moreover, it disclosed that Daya Anagata Nusantara (Danantara)—Indonesia's state-backed superholding and sovereign wealth fund—was directly involved in the process.

The revelation took many by surprise. For years, observers believed that the Indonesian state was a key source of opposition against the consolidation between Indonesia's two largest ride-hailing platforms, viewing such a merger as a step toward an overwhelming monopoly. Instead, the Palace's confirmation suggested that the government was now willing to even facilitate a consolidation at the very top of Indonesia's digital economy.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Receptions are mixed. On one hand, some feel that Danantara's participation may help mitigate concerns that consumers would be harmed by the merger. Even with only a minority stake, Danantara could exert meaningful oversight to prevent predatory pricing, ensure sustainable operations, and act as a counterweight to the monopoly power that a combined GoTo–Grab entity would wield. On the other hand, this could also be perceived as the government inserting itself too deeply into a deal that benefits a small circle of politically connected investors — raising familiar anxieties about cronyism and the risk that state influence might tilt the playing field in favor of preferred corporate groups rather than the broader public interest.

Popular

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Bali governor seeks to pull the plug on Airbnb

Bali governor seeks to pull the plug on Airbnb
Plan for new Jakarta-Bandung fast train raises questions over Whoosh

Plan for new Jakarta-Bandung fast train raises questions over Whoosh

Related Articles

Analysis: AGO targets nation's richest in latest tax graft scandal

Analysis: Garuda–Pelita merger plan advances amid financial, political headwinds

Analysis: Rethinking Indonesia's DHE policy amid rupiah pressures

Related Article

Analysis: AGO targets nation's richest in latest tax graft scandal

Analysis: Garuda–Pelita merger plan advances amid financial, political headwinds

Analysis: Rethinking Indonesia's DHE policy amid rupiah pressures

GoTo nominates Hans Patuwo as new CEO after Patrick Walujo resigns

Stop the overreach

Popular

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Bali governor seeks to pull the plug on Airbnb

Bali governor seeks to pull the plug on Airbnb
Plan for new Jakarta-Bandung fast train raises questions over Whoosh

Plan for new Jakarta-Bandung fast train raises questions over Whoosh

More in Opinion

 View more
This photo taken on July 30, 2025, shows abandoned and partially submerged houses due to land loss from climate change at Bedono village in Demak, Central Java.
Academia

Why global environmental coordination matters now
Remote connection: Asmat tribespeople try a smartphone on June 1, 2023, in the rural district of Agats in Asmat regency, South Papua.
Academia

Indonesia needs a stronger legal backbone for its subsea cables

The GoTo logo sign adorns the technology conglomerate’s head office in Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta, in this handout photo.
Opinion

Analysis: Patrick Walujo exits as GoTo CEO, speeding up long-awaited Grab–GoTo merger

Highlight
An aerial photo shows Aceh Tamiang regency in Aceh on Dec. 4, 2025, one week after flooods and landslides triggered by Tropical Cyclone Senyar made landfall on the northern part of Sumatra. Nearly 1.5 million people across 3,310 villages in Aceh are affected by the disasters, according to official estimates.
Regulations

Minister threatens to revoke firms' permits over Sumatra flooding
Airlangga Hartarto, Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, and Maros Sefcovic, European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, sign documents during a signing ceremony on the substantive conclusion of the Indonesia-European Union Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IEU-CEPA) in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia September 23, 2025.
Editorial

Let’s not give up on trade
An aerial photo shows Aceh Tamiang regency in Aceh on Dec. 4, 2025, one week after flooods and landslides triggered by Tropical Cyclone Senyar made landfall on the northern part of Sumatra. Nearly 1.5 million people across 3,310 villages in Aceh are affected by the disasters, according to official estimates.
Archipelago

Aceh scrambles to restore connection to regions cut-off by floods, landslides

The Latest

 View more
Society

Where reading finds a home: Grassroots efforts lead Indonesia’s literacy revival
Opinion

Analysis: Patrick Walujo exits as GoTo CEO, speeding up long-awaited Grab–GoTo merger
Economy

Why cacao-rich Indonesia is not (yet) a global chocolate producer
Archipelago

Police identify 290 North Sumatra disaster victims
Archipelago

Disease spreads among Sumatra flood victims

Editorial

Turning the page
Books

‘The Palestine Laboratory’: How Israel turns occupation into export
Regulations

Govt backtracks on early retirement of Cirebon-1 coal plant
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: Patrick Walujo exits as GoTo CEO, speeding up long-awaited Grab–GoTo merger

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.