Decade-old video casts food minister as ‘villain’ in Sumatra flood

Coordinating Food Minister Zulkifli Hasan has suddenly become the target of public ire after a decade-old video of his interview with actor Harrison Ford resurfaced online, which for some netizens, made him a convenient scapegoat for the deadly floods in northern Sumatra.

Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, December 5, 2025 Published on Dec. 4, 2025 Published on 2025-12-04T19:04:06+07:00

Coordinating Food Minister Zulkifli Hasan visits houses impacted by floods on Sunday in Lubuk Minturun, Padang, West Sumatra. Coordinating Food Minister Zulkifli Hasan visits houses impacted by floods on Sunday in Lubuk Minturun, Padang, West Sumatra. (Antara/Iggoy el Fitra)

C

oordinating Food Minister Zulkifli Hasan has become the sudden target of public ire after a decade-old video of his interview with Hollywood actor Harrison Ford resurfaced online, which for some netizens made him a convenient scapegoat for the deadly floods sweeping northern Sumatra.

Zulkifli, who also chairs the National Mandate Party (PAN), was among several ministers who visited Aceh, North Sumatra or West Sumatra following last week’s massive floods and landslides.

The disaster has claimed more than 800 lives as of Thursday, according to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB), and is widely believed to have been worsened by years of deforestation and weak environmental enforcement.

Amid renewed scrutiny over environmental degradation in Sumatra, a video clip of an interview between Zulkifli and Ford has resurfaced and is making the rounds on social media. The footage comes from a 2014 episode of an environmental documentary series called “Years of Living Dangerously” produced by New York-based climate nonprofit the YEARS Project, which was uploaded to its YouTube channel in 2022.

In the segment, Ford grilled Zulkifli, then the country’s forestry minister under former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, on the rampant deforestation in Tesso Nilo National Park in Riau province.

Ford, speaking in English and visibly upset, pressed Zulkifli on how a supposedly protected national park had ended up riddled with illegal plantations, repeatedly asking why the government had failed to stop the destruction.

Zulkifli, speaking in Indonesian, responded that while the government was trying to address the problem, Indonesia had only recently undergone political reform and was still adjusting to “a surplus of democracy”.

Related Articles

Minister threatens to revoke firms' permits over Sumatra flooding

Sumatra flood survivors battle mud, trauma

TNI strengthens security in Tesso Nilo National Park after security post attack

Cirebon Naval Base commander Lt. Col. Faisal Yanova Tanjung (center) presents sports apparel seized from a smuggling attempt on Dec. 2, 2025, during a press conference alongside regional officials at the naval base in Cirebon, West Java. The Indonesian Navy foiled an attempt to smuggle 41,280 items of sports clothing worth an estimated Rp 6.1 billion (US$366,124) from Pontianak.
Archipelago

Navy foils attempts to smuggle sports apparel, reptiles
A residential area is seen damaged after flash floods in Bener Meriah district, Aceh province on December 4, 2025.
Archipelago

Aceh now experiencing a second tsunami, governor says
An aerial photo shows Aceh Tamiang regency in Aceh on Dec. 4, 2025, one week after floods and landslides triggered by Tropical Cyclone Senyar made landfall on the northern part of Sumatra. Nearly 1.5 million people across 3,310 villages in Aceh province are affected by the disasters, according to official estimates.
Archipelago

Aceh scrambles to restore connection to regions cut-off by floods, landslides

An aerial photo shows Aceh Tamiang regency in Aceh on Dec. 4, 2025, one week after flooods and landslides triggered by Tropical Cyclone Senyar made landfall on the northern part of Sumatra. Nearly 1.5 million people across 3,310 villages in Aceh are affected by the disasters, according to official estimates.
Regulations

Minister threatens to revoke firms' permits over Sumatra flooding
Airlangga Hartarto, Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs, and Maros Sefcovic, European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, sign documents during a signing ceremony on the substantive conclusion of the Indonesia-European Union Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IEU-CEPA) in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia September 23, 2025.
Editorial

Let’s not give up on trade
An aerial photo shows Aceh Tamiang regency in Aceh on Dec. 4, 2025, one week after flooods and landslides triggered by Tropical Cyclone Senyar made landfall on the northern part of Sumatra. Nearly 1.5 million people across 3,310 villages in Aceh are affected by the disasters, according to official estimates.
Archipelago

Aceh scrambles to restore connection to regions cut-off by floods, landslides

Americas

New Trump strategy says US to focus on Latin America
Science & Tech

Softbank's Son says super AI could make humans win Nobel Prize
Archipelago

Navy foils attempts to smuggle sports apparel, reptiles
Archipelago

Aceh now experiencing a second tsunami, governor says
Asia & Pacific

Xi woos Macron with sightseeing trip, but little in the way of deals
Companies

MR.D.I.Y. Indonesia and Rekosistem quintuple store coverage of Recycle Dropbox program
Markets

Conglomerate stocks drive IDX to fresh historic high
Regulations

Minister threatens to revoke firms' permits over Sumatra flooding
