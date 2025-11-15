New database aims to strengthen Jakarta’s fight against slums

Densed neighborhoods is seen by a riverbank of Angke River in Pejagalan, Penjaringan North Jakarta on May 28, 2025. Insufficient spaces and improper sanitation facilities force some low-income families living in such slums across Jakarta to practice open defecation. (JP/Gembong Hanung)

The administration is also working with Statistics Indonesia (BPS) to continue mapping community unit (RW) areas that fall into the slum category, as Jakarta targets to upgrade all of its slums by 2027 to improve overall quality of life.

T o support Jakarta's ongoing urban renewal drive, the provincial administration has launched "Satu Data Jakarta" (One Data Jakarta), an integrated data-management platform that compiles thousands of databases, including those tracking the number and condition of slum areas where basic facility upgrades remain urgently needed.

Speaking at the launching event earlier this week, Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung said the platform would accelerate data-driven policymaking and ensure government programs respond more accurately to on the ground realities.

"This center is expected to become an important milestone to support accurate, up-to-date, and integrated development processes," Pramono said on Tuesday. “[With this], public policy can be drafted more precisely and become more responsive in serving the people."

The platform consolidates 4,795 datasets across 30 sectors, including public health, education and the economy.

“[We] are strengthening synergy in managing statistical data and integrating national data so that every figure we use in planning and evaluation truly reflects the reality on the ground,” BPS head Amalia Adininggar Widyasanti said.

