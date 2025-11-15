New database aims to strengthen Jakarta’s fight against slums

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
The administration is also working with Statistics Indonesia (BPS) to continue mapping community unit (RW) areas that fall into the slum category, as Jakarta targets to upgrade all of its slums by 2027 to improve overall quality of life.
o support Jakarta's ongoing urban renewal drive, the provincial administration has launched "Satu Data Jakarta" (One Data Jakarta), an integrated data-management platform that compiles thousands of databases, including those tracking the number and condition of slum areas where basic facility upgrades remain urgently needed.
Speaking at the launching event earlier this week, Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung said the platform would accelerate data-driven policymaking and ensure government programs respond more accurately to on the ground realities.
"This center is expected to become an important milestone to support accurate, up-to-date, and integrated development processes," Pramono said on Tuesday. “[With this], public policy can be drafted more precisely and become more responsive in serving the people."
The platform consolidates 4,795 datasets across 30 sectors, including public health, education and the economy.
The administration is also working with Statistics Indonesia (BPS) to continue mapping community unit (RW) areas that fall into the slum category, as Jakarta targets to upgrade all of its slums by 2027 to improve overall quality of life.
“[We] are strengthening synergy in managing statistical data and integrating national data so that every figure we use in planning and evaluation truly reflects the reality on the ground,” BPS head Amalia Adininggar Widyasanti said.
Read also: Small farmers bring Jakarta urban farming to life
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.