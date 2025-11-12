TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Agriculture at the heart of security
The world hails Bandung, but Indonesia forgets
Why climate finance is not enough
Limited options for pushing GDP
Toyota, Pertamina to build $155m bioethanol plant in Lampung: Ministry

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Agriculture at the heart of security
The world hails Bandung, but Indonesia forgets
Why climate finance is not enough
Limited options for pushing GDP
Toyota, Pertamina to build $155m bioethanol plant in Lampung: Ministry

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Small farmers bring Jakarta urban farming to life

Jakarta has designated idle plots of land, including some under the Bekasi-Cawang-Kampung Melayu (Becakayu) toll road in East Jakarta, as urban farming sites in an effort to achieve food security and expand green area coverage in the city.

Gembong Hanung (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, November 12, 2025 Published on Nov. 11, 2025 Published on 2025-11-11T15:22:13+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Urban farmer Hasanuddin, 60, waters a crop of sweet potato on Nov. 9, 2025 in an urban farming site beneath the Bekasi-Cawang-Kampung Melayu (Becakayu) toll road in Makassar district, East Jakarta. The Jakarta administration has designated several idle areas across the city as urban farming sites, allowing surrounding residents to cultivate the land. Urban farmer Hasanuddin, 60, waters a crop of sweet potato on Nov. 9, 2025 in an urban farming site beneath the Bekasi-Cawang-Kampung Melayu (Becakayu) toll road in Makassar district, East Jakarta. The Jakarta administration has designated several idle areas across the city as urban farming sites, allowing surrounding residents to cultivate the land. (JP/Gembong Hanung)

I

n Jakarta’s urbanized society, a handful of small-scale farmers have been turning idle spaces in the city into productive cultivation sites, contributing to much-needed green space where land is at a premium.

One of these farmers is Hasanuddin, 62, who turned a 200-square-meter dead space beneath an elevated toll road in Duren Sawit, East Jakarta, into a small outdoor garden, where he has been planting several food crops since 2021.

Spanning at least 1 kilometer long, he grows a collection of tuber, vegetable and fruit plants, such as lettuce, sweet potato, papaya and melon.

“Last time we had harvest season, we yielded almost 50 kilograms of sweet potatoes and sold them in the market,” Hasanuddin told The Jakarta Post on Sunday.

He added he answered the call from the city administration urging local residents to jointly manage idle plots of land across the city. However, only a handful initially showed up.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The Jakarta administration designated idle area under the crowded Bekasi-Cawang-Kampung Melayu (Becakayu) toll road in East Jakarta as an urban farming site. Such a move allows surrounding residents to cultivate small-scale production of fruits and vegetables in an attempt to source food supply locally, while expanding green coverage in the city.

Popular

Agriculture at the heart of security

Agriculture at the heart of security
The world hails Bandung, but Indonesia forgets

The world hails Bandung, but Indonesia forgets
Why climate finance is not enough

Why climate finance is not enough

Related Articles

Always on call: How firefighters won the public’s heart

Agriculture at the heart of security

Transjakarta fare hike plan leaves free transit scheme in doubt

PAM Jaya to almost double water subsidy from Rp 66b to Rp 111b

IEU-CEPA: A chance to reform Indonesia’s business and human rights governance

Related Article

Always on call: How firefighters won the public’s heart

Agriculture at the heart of security

Transjakarta fare hike plan leaves free transit scheme in doubt

PAM Jaya to almost double water subsidy from Rp 66b to Rp 111b

IEU-CEPA: A chance to reform Indonesia’s business and human rights governance

Popular

Agriculture at the heart of security

Agriculture at the heart of security
The world hails Bandung, but Indonesia forgets

The world hails Bandung, but Indonesia forgets
Why climate finance is not enough

Why climate finance is not enough

More in Indonesia

 View more
Forensic officers prepare a picture showing a toy firearm and other evidence lying on the ground where explosions occurred at a mosque inside a school complex during Friday prayers last week, during a press conference at Jakarta Police headquarters in on Nov. 11, 2025.
Jakarta

Jakarta school blast exposes failure to support mental health
A group of Batak community members hold posters during a protest on Nov. 10 in front of the North Sumatra Governor’s office in Medan. They demanded that governor Bobby Nasution shut down PT Toba Pulp Lestari (TPL), accusing the company of grabbing indigenous land and causing ecological damage around Lake Toba.
Archipelago

Lake Toba Indigenous groups march to demand closure of pulp giant TPL
Flags of Marsinah are shown on March 3, 2014, during a labor protest at the Hotel Indonesia traffic circle in Central Jakarta. Marsinah was a factory worker who was killed in 1993 for demanding workers' rights, including the right for women to take menstrual leave.
Society

Family still seeking justice after Marsinah named national hero

Highlight
Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (left) welcomes President Prabowo Subianto at Kirribilli House in Sydney on November 12, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

Australia, Indonesia agree to sign new security treaty
Reinstated and rebuked: Suspended lawmakers (from right) Adies Kadir, Ahmad Sahroni, Surya “Uya Kuya” Utama, Eko Hendro Purnomo and Nafa Urbach attend a verdict hearing at the House of Representatives ethics committee in the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta, on Wednesday, November 05.
Editorial

Lawmakers’ ethics crisis
Siti Hardijanti Rukmana talks with Bambang Trihatmodjo standing beside the photograph of former Indonesian president Soeharto, as Soeharto receives the title of a national hero during National Heroes' Day at the State Palace in Jakarta, Indonesia, Nov. 10, 2025.
Politics

Positive online sentiment greets Soeharto’s national hero title

The Latest

 View more
Tech

Potential GoTo-Grab merger stirs concern over govt overreach
Asia & Pacific

ASEAN ‘benches’ in Jeju celebrate bloc’s ties with South Korea
Jakarta

Jakarta school blast exposes failure to support mental health
Asia & Pacific

Malaysia scrambles to find anyone 'still alive' after migrant shipwreck
Archipelago

Lake Toba Indigenous groups march to demand closure of pulp giant TPL
Asia & Pacific

Cambodia, Thailand trade accusations of fresh border clashes
Economy

World oil and gas demand could grow until 2050, IEA says
Asia & Pacific

Australia, Indonesia agree to sign new security treaty

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank you

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Small farmers bring Jakarta urban farming to life

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.