Small farmers bring Jakarta urban farming to life

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Jakarta has designated idle plots of land, including some under the Bekasi-Cawang-Kampung Melayu (Becakayu) toll road in East Jakarta, as urban farming sites in an effort to achieve food security and expand green area coverage in the city.
n Jakarta’s urbanized society, a handful of small-scale farmers have been turning idle spaces in the city into productive cultivation sites, contributing to much-needed green space where land is at a premium.
One of these farmers is Hasanuddin, 62, who turned a 200-square-meter dead space beneath an elevated toll road in Duren Sawit, East Jakarta, into a small outdoor garden, where he has been planting several food crops since 2021.
Spanning at least 1 kilometer long, he grows a collection of tuber, vegetable and fruit plants, such as lettuce, sweet potato, papaya and melon.
“Last time we had harvest season, we yielded almost 50 kilograms of sweet potatoes and sold them in the market,” Hasanuddin told The Jakarta Post on Sunday.
He added he answered the call from the city administration urging local residents to jointly manage idle plots of land across the city. However, only a handful initially showed up.
The Jakarta administration designated idle area under the crowded Bekasi-Cawang-Kampung Melayu (Becakayu) toll road in East Jakarta as an urban farming site. Such a move allows surrounding residents to cultivate small-scale production of fruits and vegetables in an attempt to source food supply locally, while expanding green coverage in the city.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.