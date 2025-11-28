TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
The new KUHAP: A digital code with an analogue mindset
Osama the gamer: A list of Bin Laden’s video games from his hard drive
Indonesian paradox: When business strategy becomes a crime
Air travel disrupted over Airbus A320 software switch

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
The new KUHAP: A digital code with an analogue mindset
Osama the gamer: A list of Bin Laden’s video games from his hard drive
Indonesian paradox: When business strategy becomes a crime
Air travel disrupted over Airbus A320 software switch

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Ratmini Soedjatmoko: Sumi-e revelations

A centennial tribute illuminates the refined sensibility and global gaze of a painter who moved gracefully between cultures, techniques and eras.

Carla Bianpoen (Contributor)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, November 28, 2025 Published on Nov. 27, 2025 Published on 2025-11-27T23:17:46+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
'Fujisan' (1982) by Ratmini Soedjatmoko, 'sumi-e' painting on golden panel. 'Fujisan' (1982) by Ratmini Soedjatmoko, 'sumi-e' painting on golden panel. (Soedjatmoko family/-)

Celebrated painter Ratmini Soedjatmoko would have turned 100 on Nov. 18 this year.

Beyond Horizons, an exhibition at Hadiprana Gallery in South Jakarta that opens on Dec. 1 and runs until Jan. 10, 2026, is presented as a tribute to a woman who managed to align her formidable creative force with a full life: as the wife of a diplomat, a mother to three daughters and an active participant in the social and cultural realms.

Around 50 artworks testify to her aestheticism, visible across a range of techniques, from formally acquired painting skills to experiments arrived at through long practice and color combinations infused with instinctive sensitivity, qualities that could be described as a form of feminine energy.

From The Weekender

The case for Gen Z: What we want isn’t much, it’s realistic

Blamed for being entitled, praised for being bold, Gen Z is just trying to survive in the grim economy they inherited.

Read on The Weekender

A particular highlight is her series of sumi-e. Distinct from her acrylic works, these 18 Japanese ink paintings have never been seen in Indonesia and were exhibited only once in 1987, at her exclusive solo presentation at the International House of Japan in Tokyo.

Ratmini learned the discipline during her seven years in Tokyo, where she studied under contemporary artist Shoko Ohta. At first, she was only permitted to copy existing Japanese works, but it did not take long before she was allowed to create her own compositions.

Sumi-e is a traditional art form that uses black ink, made by grinding an ink stick with water, and brushes of varying thicknesses to capture the essence of a subject. Introduced to Japan by Buddhist monks from China, the practice reflects minimalist Zen principles, with modulated shades of black producing a full spectrum of grays.

According to Indonesian curator and architect Reny Alwi, the technique demands extreme finesse and utilizes a special type of paper as the “canvas”.

Popular

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
The new KUHAP: A digital code with an analogue mindset

The new KUHAP: A digital code with an analogue mindset
Osama the gamer: A list of Bin Laden’s video games from his hard drive

Osama the gamer: A list of Bin Laden’s video games from his hard drive

Related Articles

Authorities races to evacuate stranded residents in Northern Sumatra

Paws for reflection: Jakartans tag strays as city mini-destinations

China to suspend imports of Japanese seafood amid diplomatic dispute

Related Article

Authorities races to evacuate stranded residents in Northern Sumatra

Paws for reflection: Jakartans tag strays as city mini-destinations

China to suspend imports of Japanese seafood amid diplomatic dispute

Tokyo logs record 10 days of 35C or more

Jakarta PROVOKE!: When artists take space and call for change

Popular

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
The new KUHAP: A digital code with an analogue mindset

The new KUHAP: A digital code with an analogue mindset
Osama the gamer: A list of Bin Laden’s video games from his hard drive

Osama the gamer: A list of Bin Laden’s video games from his hard drive

More in Culture

 View more
Cut to the sizzle: A guest slices into the United States petite filet with truffle crust at Ruth’s Chris Steak House Jakarta during lunchtime in this undated photo. The dish is part of the steakhouse’s anniversary menu, available until Jan. 2, 2026.
Food

Six decades on: Sizzle, craft, repeat at Ruth’s Chris
Sahleselasie Melaku, 31, Head of the Department and Research Associate of the Paleontology and Paleoanthropology collections, examines bone fragments of the fossil skeleton of 'Lucy' at the National Museum of Ethiopia in Addis Ababa, on November 19, 2024.
Science & Tech

Mystery foot belongs to ancient human relative: scientists
'Fujisan' (1982) by Ratmini Soedjatmoko, 'sumi-e' painting on golden panel.
Art & Culture

Ratmini Soedjatmoko: Sumi-e revelations

Highlight
Rescue teams work in a search and rescueoperation in an area hit by deadly landslides following heavy rains in Sibalanga, North Tapanuli, North Sumatra, on Nov. 29, 2025.
Society

Sumatra flood death toll climbs to 303 amid cyclone devastation: BNPB
The flower of a 'Rafflesia hasseltii' is seen blossoming in Sumpur Kudus district, Sijunjung regency, West Sumatra on Nov. 19, 2025. The flower is observed during a field observation jointly done by local conservationists as well as researchers from National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) and Oxford University.
Editorial

Protect our rafflesia and forests
Residents clear deep mud from the entrance of an inundated home following flash floods in Meureudu, Pidie Jaya, Aceh on Nov. 28, 2025. Days of devastating flooding across Southeast Asia have killed more than 300 people in Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia, authorities said on Nov. 28.
Archipelago

Thailand, Indonesia begin clean-up after massive floods kill hundreds

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Hong Kong blaze spotlights enduring role of city's foreign domestic helpers
Economy

Indonesian F&B exporters must adapt to make it big in Australia
Companies

Global airlines race to fix jets as Airbus apologizes following A320 recall
Society

Sumatra flood death toll climbs to 303 amid cyclone devastation: BNPB
Americas

Black Friday consumers go online, rather than stand in line
Americas

Brazil's Bolsonaro seeks appeal of coup conviction to full Supreme Court
Asia & Pacific

Hong Kong mourns victims of blaze that killed at least 128
Archipelago

Thailand, Indonesia begin clean-up after massive floods kill hundreds

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Ratmini Soedjatmoko: Sumi-e revelations

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.