TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Three Australians face death penalty over Bali shooting
Jakarta rolls out free bulky waste pickup to encourage recycling
BMKG warns of extreme heat in southern Indonesia until year-end
CO2 in the atmosphere up by record amount in 2024: UN
Mass poisoning cases surge as free meals continue 

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Three Australians face death penalty over Bali shooting
Jakarta rolls out free bulky waste pickup to encourage recycling
BMKG warns of extreme heat in southern Indonesia until year-end
CO2 in the atmosphere up by record amount in 2024: UN
Mass poisoning cases surge as free meals continue 

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Jakarta to ban dog, cat meat trade to curb rabies risks

Dog meat consumption remains widespread in Indonesia, particularly in communities where it is considered part of local tradition or an alternative protein source.

Gembong Hanung (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, October 18, 2025 Published on Oct. 17, 2025 Published on 2025-10-17T11:23:18+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Activists and animal lovers protest on Nov. 21, 2024, in front of the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta against the rejection of a bill banning dog meat consumption. Activists and animal lovers protest on Nov. 21, 2024, in front of the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta against the rejection of a bill banning dog meat consumption. (Courtesy of/Shutterstock)

J

akarta plans to ban the trade of dog and cat meat to curb rabies risks and promote animal welfare, a move welcomed by activists but opposed by some local businesses citing cultural and economic concerns.

Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung announced the proposed ban earlier this week, following a meeting with animal rights coalition Dog Meat Free Indonesia (DMFI), whose report found that at least 9,000 dogs are slaughtered for consumption in the city every month.

“Dog meat is not for consumption in Jakarta,” Pramono told reporters at the City Hall on Monday. “I’ve asked the City Hall to prepare [the ban], and we hope the decree will be ready within a month, banning the trade of dog and cat meat in Jakarta.”

The ban aims to support the city’s ongoing anti-rabies campaign while strengthening its commitment to animal welfare. 

Jakarta is among the few provinces in Indonesia officially declared rabies-free by the Health Ministry, thanks to widespread and mandatory vaccination programs.

Read also: City to improve facilities at Ragunan zoo after successful night trial

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Cruel butchery

Popular

Three Australians face death penalty over Bali shooting

Three Australians face death penalty over Bali shooting
Jakarta rolls out free bulky waste pickup to encourage recycling

Jakarta rolls out free bulky waste pickup to encourage recycling
BMKG warns of extreme heat in southern Indonesia until year-end

BMKG warns of extreme heat in southern Indonesia until year-end

Related Articles

Jakarta enhances fire protection in dense neighborhoods

Bali ramps up rabies response after rabid dog attacks 15 climbers

No shortcuts for traffic jams

‘Stiff’ competition awaits as Pramono welcomes 'mudik' newcomers to Jakarta

Perennial problems await Pramono

Related Article

Jakarta enhances fire protection in dense neighborhoods

Bali ramps up rabies response after rabid dog attacks 15 climbers

No shortcuts for traffic jams

‘Stiff’ competition awaits as Pramono welcomes 'mudik' newcomers to Jakarta

Perennial problems await Pramono

Popular

Three Australians face death penalty over Bali shooting

Three Australians face death penalty over Bali shooting
Jakarta rolls out free bulky waste pickup to encourage recycling

Jakarta rolls out free bulky waste pickup to encourage recycling
BMKG warns of extreme heat in southern Indonesia until year-end

BMKG warns of extreme heat in southern Indonesia until year-end

More in Indonesia

 View more
Farmers plant rice in a field on June 28, 2024, in Lambaro, Aceh Besar regency, Aceh. Currently, 23 provinces in Indonesia suffer from a rice field deficit while only 14 provinces enjoy a surplus.
Archipelago

Lack of protection for rice fields leads to deficit in 23 provinces
Activists and animal lovers protest on Nov. 21, 2024, in front of the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta against the rejection of a bill banning dog meat consumption.
Jakarta

Jakarta to ban dog, cat meat trade to curb rabies risks
Prosecutors from the North Sumatra Prosecutor's Office detained former National Land Agency (BPN) North Sumatra regional office head Askani and BPN Deli Serdang office head Rahim Lubis on Tuesday for their alleged involvement in a corruption case in Medan. Both suspects allegedly misused their authority by approving the conversion of rights-to-use (HGU) certificates to rights-to-build (HGB) certificates for PT Nusa Dua Propertindo (NDP), a subsidiary of state-owned plantation PT Perkebunan Nusantara I.
Archipelago

N. Sumatra prosecutors detain two BPN officials for selling land to Ciputra Land

Highlight
An Indonesian Military (TNI) soldier carries meal packages to be distributed to students at SMAN 20 Bandung state senior high school in Bandung, West Java on April 14, 2025.
Politics

Military, police role in free meals under scrutiny

A teacher demonstrates the use of a microscope to students at SMAN Unggulan MH Thamrin in Cipayung, East Jakarta, on Oct. 8, 2025. The school is one of 12 schools selected for transformation under the Garuda School program, one of President Prabowo Subianto's education initiatives.
Editorial

Education beyond ambition
Danantara CEO Rosan Roeslani addresses reporters in the State Palace complex in Jakarta on May 7, 2025.
Economy

Investment growth slows in third quarter on weak FDI

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Lack of protection for rice fields leads to deficit in 23 provinces
Jakarta

Jakarta to ban dog, cat meat trade to curb rabies risks
Economy

English winemakers hope for export boost as they toast warmest summer
Archipelago

N. Sumatra prosecutors detain two BPN officials for selling land to Ciputra Land
Opinion

Analysis: Govt drops excise hikes, offers amnesty to illegal cigarette makers
Archipelago

Authorities have not found durian smuggled from Malaysia entering Batam
Politics

Military, police role in free meals under scrutiny

Editorial

Education beyond ambition
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Jakarta to ban dog, cat meat trade to curb rabies risks

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.