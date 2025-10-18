Jakarta to ban dog, cat meat trade to curb rabies risks

Activists and animal lovers protest on Nov. 21, 2024, in front of the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta against the rejection of a bill banning dog meat consumption. (Courtesy of/Shutterstock)

Dog meat consumption remains widespread in Indonesia, particularly in communities where it is considered part of local tradition or an alternative protein source.

J akarta plans to ban the trade of dog and cat meat to curb rabies risks and promote animal welfare, a move welcomed by activists but opposed by some local businesses citing cultural and economic concerns.

Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung announced the proposed ban earlier this week, following a meeting with animal rights coalition Dog Meat Free Indonesia (DMFI), whose report found that at least 9,000 dogs are slaughtered for consumption in the city every month.

“Dog meat is not for consumption in Jakarta,” Pramono told reporters at the City Hall on Monday. “I’ve asked the City Hall to prepare [the ban], and we hope the decree will be ready within a month, banning the trade of dog and cat meat in Jakarta.”

The ban aims to support the city’s ongoing anti-rabies campaign while strengthening its commitment to animal welfare.

Jakarta is among the few provinces in Indonesia officially declared rabies-free by the Health Ministry, thanks to widespread and mandatory vaccination programs.

Read also: City to improve facilities at Ragunan zoo after successful night trial

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Cruel butchery