Jakarta rolls out free bulky waste pickup to encourage recycling

The service covers items deemed large for regular trash collection, such as sofas, mattresses, cupboards, tables, chairs and other furniture, as well as unused bicycles.

Gembong Hanung (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, October 16, 2025

Jakarta Environmental Agency workers collect bulky household waste on Oct. 15, 2025, under the city’s newly launched free pickup service aimed at preventing environmental pollution. Residents can register online to schedule a pickup, with city-owned trucks collecting unused furniture and bicycles. Jakarta Environmental Agency workers collect bulky household waste on Oct. 15, 2025, under the city’s newly launched free pickup service aimed at preventing environmental pollution. Residents can register online to schedule a pickup, with city-owned trucks collecting unused furniture and bicycles. ( beritajakarta.id/Andri Widiyanto)

T

he Jakarta Environmental Agency has launched a pickup service for heavy and oversized household waste to support recycling initiatives in the capital, where limited waste banks and recycling facilities struggle to handle the city’s 8,000 tonnes of daily waste.

The service covers items deemed large for regular trash collection, such as sofas, mattresses, cupboards, tables, chairs and other furniture, as well as unused bicycles.

“This service aims to prevent the improper disposal of bulky waste, which can pollute the environment or clog waterways and drainage systems,” agency head Asep Kuswanto said last week. 

In flood-prone Jakarta, loose trash and oversized waste often obstruct rivers and canals, increasing flood risks and causing water overflow during heavy rains.

Residents can apply for the free disposal service through the agency’s official website to schedule a pickup date. Each item, with maximum dimensions of 2 × 4 × 1.5 meters, should be placed by the roadside where trucks can access it without obstructing traffic and must be dismantled before collection by city-owned garbage trucks.

Alternatively, residents may deliver their bulky waste directly to any of the 40 designated disposal and recycling points across Jakarta.

“We want to make sure that large-sized waste can be handled quickly, transparently […] Through this platform, residents are encouraged to take greater responsibility in managing their waste, contributing to a greener and more sustainable Jakarta,” Asep concluded.

