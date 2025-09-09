Blok M’s rise as hip hub leaves small traders behind

Priced out: A newspaper vendor sells in front of a closed stall at District Blok M, South Jakarta, on Sept. 3, 2025. Several renters have left the location due to rent increases reaching Rp 15 million (US$907) per month. (Antara/Ika Maryani)

B lok M, once a haven for small traders and bargain hunters, is fast becoming a symbol of Jakarta’s gentrification, where its revival as a trendy transit-oriented hub has fueled soaring rents and forced long-time vendors out.

For decades, the South Jakarta shopping district thrived as a place where micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) sold affordable goods and services, drawing loyal customers from across the city.

But in recent years, Blok M has been at the center of the capital’s transit-oriented development (TOD) program, with a mass rapid transit (MRT) station and new leisure spots transforming the area into a fashionable destination for middle-class youth.

The makeover has drawn viral cafes, fashion chains and lifestyle brands, bringing a new vibrancy to the neighborhood. Behind the polished facade, however, many small traders are struggling to keep up.

At Blok M Hub, a TOD site run by city-owned PT MRT Jakarta, dozens of rented stalls now sit empty as vendors are unable to afford rental hikes. A single stall is officially priced between Rp 300,000 (US$18) and Rp 1.5 million per month, but some traders reported paying several times more.

Read also: Blok M to become Jakarta’s economic hub that ‘never sleeps’

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

PT MRT Jakarta acting corporate secretary head Ahmad Pratomo said the rental price was set by Kopema, the vendor cooperative managing the stalls.