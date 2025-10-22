TheJakartaPost

Jakarta to turn idle spaces into child-friendly parks

Governor Pramono Anung announced the ambitious plan to develop around 300 parks across the city last Saturday, highlighting the importance of such spaces for children's physical development and social interaction.

Gembong Hanung (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, October 22, 2025 Published on Oct. 21, 2025 Published on 2025-10-21T20:09:37+07:00

Children play at a playground in Jakarta in this photo taken on Dec. 1, 2024. Children play at a playground in Jakarta in this photo taken on Dec. 1, 2024. (Courtesy of/Shutterstock)

J

akarta plans to transform land beneath toll roads and other idle areas into hundreds of child-friendly parks, aiming to provide much-needed free and accessible outdoor play areas as well as green spaces for the city’s 11 million residents.

Governor Pramono Anung announced the ambitious plan to develop around 300 parks across the city last Saturday, highlighting the importance of such spaces for children's physical development and social interaction.

“I encourage all municipalities in Jakarta to develop open green spaces for children. I’ve asked for parks to be built under the toll roads,” he said.

The proposed parks, ranging from 3,000 to 5,000 square meters in size, are designed to serve as playgrounds and community hubs. 

The governor believes that even smaller parks can effectively function as public spaces, providing children areas to play and engage in physical activities instead of spending excessive time on gadgets at home.

Chico Hakim, a special staffer to the governor, explained that the initiative will not rely on Jakarta’s annual regional budget (APBD). Instead, municipalities and private stakeholders are encouraged to implement the plan, which is expected to be completed within one to two years.

Read also: Enthusiasm greets Ragunan night zoo

