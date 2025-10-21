TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Enthusiasm greets Ragunan night zoo

Gembong Hanung (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, October 21, 2025

Nighttime safari: Visitors take photos of a Sunda porcupine (Hystrix javanica) with their smartphones on Oct. 11 during a night tour at Ragunan Zoo in South Jakarta. The management of Ragunan Zoo has officially launched “Night at the Ragunan Zoo”, a night tour event to expand access to animal themed education, especially for students and the local community. The event also aims to give families alternative entertainment sources during the evening. Nighttime safari: Visitors take photos of a Sunda porcupine (Hystrix javanica) with their smartphones on Oct. 11 during a night tour at Ragunan Zoo in South Jakarta. The management of Ragunan Zoo has officially launched “Night at the Ragunan Zoo”, a night tour event to expand access to animal themed education, especially for students and the local community. The event also aims to give families alternative entertainment sources during the evening. (Antara/Yulius Satria Wijaya)

O

ffering a rare chance to witness nocturnal wildlife, the Ragunan Zoo in South Jakarta has drawn thousands of visitors eager to secure limited seats for the second trial run of night tours.

Yet amid the enthusiasm, animal welfare remains a concern among experts who warn about excessive human interaction, noise and lighting.

Designed to expand public spaces and boost nighttime economic activities in the capital, the night zoo on Saturday attracted more than 4,700 visitors, or roughly a thousand more than its debut day two weeks ago.

When the gate opened in the early evening, the zoo was filled with people who wanted to see, likely for the first time, nocturnal creatures that are generally active while humans sleep.

Visitors can either stroll around the 147-hectare zoo for only Rp 4,000 (25 US cents) or join an hour-long tour every Saturday night by renting a buggy for Rp 250,000 for five people.

During the trial run, the zoo is operating 10 buggies for three tour rounds of four exhibitions showing small mammals, reptiles, hippopotamuses and Sumatran tigers, accommodating only the quickest 150 visitors.

Novka Nugraha and her two grandchildren, who traveled from her home in Kota Bumi, Tangerang, Banten, spent almost two hours at the Ragunan Zoo that night.

Sports

World gymnasts battle with flair in Jakarta's historic championships
Jakarta

Enthusiasm greets Ragunan night zoo
Academia

Prabowo's securitization regime, how far will it go?
Archipelago

Four Medan cops detained after arresting politician in mistaken identity case
Academia

As the world's grabby geezers unite, Gen Z is left in the dust
Jakarta

Jakarta to remove long-abandoned monorail columns by 2026
Society

Forest under threat as corporations, military gain power under Prabowo
Society

Bali’s Udayana University probes bullying allegation following student’s death
