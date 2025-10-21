Enthusiasm greets Ragunan night zoo

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
ffering a rare chance to witness nocturnal wildlife, the Ragunan Zoo in South Jakarta has drawn thousands of visitors eager to secure limited seats for the second trial run of night tours.
Yet amid the enthusiasm, animal welfare remains a concern among experts who warn about excessive human interaction, noise and lighting.
Designed to expand public spaces and boost nighttime economic activities in the capital, the night zoo on Saturday attracted more than 4,700 visitors, or roughly a thousand more than its debut day two weeks ago.
When the gate opened in the early evening, the zoo was filled with people who wanted to see, likely for the first time, nocturnal creatures that are generally active while humans sleep.
Visitors can either stroll around the 147-hectare zoo for only Rp 4,000 (25 US cents) or join an hour-long tour every Saturday night by renting a buggy for Rp 250,000 for five people.
During the trial run, the zoo is operating 10 buggies for three tour rounds of four exhibitions showing small mammals, reptiles, hippopotamuses and Sumatran tigers, accommodating only the quickest 150 visitors.
Novka Nugraha and her two grandchildren, who traveled from her home in Kota Bumi, Tangerang, Banten, spent almost two hours at the Ragunan Zoo that night.
