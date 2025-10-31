Transjakarta fare hike plan stirs debate

Passengers hop on a Transjakarta electric bus on Sept. 9, 2024, at the Bundaran Senayan bus stop in South Jakarta. (Antara/Sulthony Hasanuddin)

The Jakarta provincial administration’s plan to raise the fares for Transjakarta bus service has stirred discussions among passengers and experts alike, with some saying the move necessary to maintain the service and others fearing it would hurt their wallets.

T he Jakarta provincial administration’s plan to raise the fares for Transjakarta bus service has drawn mixed reactions from riders and experts alike, with some saying the move necessary to maintain the service and others fearing it would hurt their wallets.

Transjakarta, which traverses more than 80 percent of Jakarta, currently has a subsidized flat rate of Rp 3,500 (US 20 cents), which has remained unchanged since 2005.

Earlier this week, Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung said the subsidy the city provided for Transjakarta has “gone beyond Rp 9,000” per ride, noting it was impossible to keep the bus rate at Rp 3,500 amid budget austerity from the central government.

“Therefore, we are preparing to adjust the fare to remain reasonable, without burdening the lower classes,” Pramono said on Wednesday, as quoted from a press release from his office.

The proposed new fares range between Rp 5,000 and Rp 7,000, but the Jakarta provincial administration will announce the final decision after conducting a study. The planned hike will not affect elderly, students and a dozen other groups of passengers who already enjoy free rides.

Asked about when the hike would occur, the governor’s spokesperson Chico Hakim did not immediately respond to The Jakarta Post’s request for comments.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Some Transjakarta’s long-time passengers supported the hike, including a state-owned enterprise (SOE) employee Nadhira Ryana, who commutes to work from Jakarta’s satellite city Bekasi, West Java.