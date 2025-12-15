Hundreds of stalls gutted in Kramat Jati market blaze

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
fire tore through Jakarta’s largest wholesale market, Kramat Jati, in East Jakarta, on Monday morning, destroying hundreds of stalls and prompting Governor Pramono Anung to order a thorough investigation amid renewed scrutiny of the capital’s fire-safety standards.
The blaze reportedly broke out at around 7:30 a.m. at a shop selling plastic goods and ropes and spread rapidly to surrounding kiosks, most of which were built with semi-permanent materials, according to Tempo. Strong winds at the time of the incident accelerated the fire’s spread.
Vendors and nearby residents fled in panic as thick smoke billowed across the market complex, serving as Jakarta’s main hub for fruit and vegetable distribution, with at least two explosions reportedly heard.
Nineteen fire trucks and around 80 personnel from the Jakarta Fire and Rescue Agency (Gulkarmat) were deployed to the scene, with police assisting evacuations and traffic control and medical teams placed on standby. Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control within an hour.
The Jakarta Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) said preliminary findings pointed to an electrical short circuit as the likely cause of the fire. While no fatalities or injuries were reported, the blaze caused damage estimated at Rp 500 million (US$30,000), with city-owned market operator Pasar Jaya reporting at least 350 stalls damaged.
To support recovery efforts, Chicco Hakim, a special staffer at the Jakarta gubernatorial office, said the city administration would form a joint investigative team involving relevant agencies to determine the exact cause of the fire and prevent similar incidents in the future.
“In the meantime, [the city administration will provide] temporary assistance, including relocating affected vendors and distributing emergency supplies,” Chicco said in a statement on Monday.
