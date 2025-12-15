TheJakartaPost

Hundreds of stalls gutted in Kramat Jati market blaze

Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, December 15, 2025

Firefighters extinguish a blaze at Kramat Jati wholesale market, East Jakarta, on Dec. 15, 2025. At least 350 stalls were burned. Firefighters extinguish a blaze at Kramat Jati wholesale market, East Jakarta, on Dec. 15, 2025. At least 350 stalls were burned. (Antara/Fakhri Hermansya)

A

fire tore through Jakarta’s largest wholesale market, Kramat Jati, in East Jakarta, on Monday morning, destroying hundreds of stalls and prompting Governor Pramono Anung to order a thorough investigation amid renewed scrutiny of the capital’s fire-safety standards.

The blaze reportedly broke out at around 7:30 a.m. at a shop selling plastic goods and ropes and spread rapidly to surrounding kiosks, most of which were built with semi-permanent materials, according to Tempo. Strong winds at the time of the incident accelerated the fire’s spread.

Vendors and nearby residents fled in panic as thick smoke billowed across the market complex, serving as Jakarta’s main hub for fruit and vegetable distribution, with at least two explosions reportedly heard.

Nineteen fire trucks and around 80 personnel from the Jakarta Fire and Rescue Agency (Gulkarmat) were deployed to the scene, with police assisting evacuations and traffic control and medical teams placed on standby. Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control within an hour.

The Jakarta Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) said preliminary findings pointed to an electrical short circuit as the likely cause of the fire. While no fatalities or injuries were reported, the blaze caused damage estimated at Rp 500 million (US$30,000), with city-owned market operator Pasar Jaya reporting at least 350 stalls damaged.

To support recovery efforts, Chicco Hakim, a special staffer at the Jakarta gubernatorial office, said the city administration would form a joint investigative team involving relevant agencies to determine the exact cause of the fire and prevent similar incidents in the future.

“In the meantime, [the city administration will provide] temporary assistance, including relocating affected vendors and distributing emergency supplies,” Chicco said in a statement on Monday. 

Hong Kong election turnout in focus amid anger over deadly fire

Twenty-two Indonesians remain missing in Hong Kong fire 

Hong Kong blaze spotlights enduring role of city's foreign domestic helpers

Police investigate fire at house of judge who called Bobby to trial

JGC residents blame Rorotan RDF plant for children's illness

Firefighters extinguish a blaze at Kramat Jati wholesale market, East Jakarta, on Dec. 15, 2025. At least 350 stalls were burned.
Jakarta

Hundreds of stalls gutted in Kramat Jati market blaze
Human Rights Minister Natalius Pigai delivers a speech during the Human Rights Development Planning Meeting (Musrenbang) in Jakarta on Dec. 8, 2025.
Politics

Minister’s UN human rights ambition rings hollow for activists
People walk past a burned motorcycle on Dec. 12, 2025, following unrest in the Kalibata area of South Jakarta. Nine kiosks, six motorcycles and one car were set on fire by a mob, allegedly triggered by the assault of two debt collectors on Jl. Raya Kalibata a day earlier.
Jakarta

Six cops named suspects in fatal assault on debt collectors in Kalibata

This handout photo taken and released by Agence Kampuchea Press (AKP) on December 15, 2025 shows residents evacuating following air strikes in Cambodia's Siem Reap province, amid clashes along Cambodia-Thailand border.
Asia and Pacific

Thailand cuts Laos fuel route as Cambodia border conflict deepens
This handout photo taken and released by Agence Kampuchea Press (AKP) on Dec. 13, 2025 shows smoke rising following a blast in Pursat province in Cambodia amid clashes along the Cambodia-Thailand border. The latest clashes between the Southeast Asian neighbors, which stem from a long-running dispute over the colonial-era demarcation of their 800-klilometer border, have displaced around half a million on both sides.
Editorial

Where is Prabowo the peacemaker?
Gold medalist Indonesia's Alwi Farhan celebrates on the podium during the badminton men’s singles medal ceremony in Pathum Thani, Thailand on December 14, 2025.
Sports

Indonesia climbs to second in SEA Games medal standings

Art & Culture

A look inside Olafur Eliasson’s ‘Curious Journey’ at Jakarta’s MACAN
Economy

OJK pushes for consolidation in market with ‘too many banks’
Food

South Korean pastries and desserts find a sweet spot in Indonesia
Regulations

Govt plans to develop silica industry across 10 industrial estates
Companies

MR. D.I.Y Indonesia marks 1,200th store opening as the fastest expanding retailer

Companies

Danantara buys Mecca hotel, land assets amid Haj Village push
Europe

Hope fades for Indonesian fishermen shipwrecked off Portugal
Americas

Chilean hard right victory stirs memories of dictatorship
