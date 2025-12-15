Minister’s UN human rights ambition rings hollow for activists

Human Rights Minister Natalius Pigai delivers a speech during the Human Rights Development Planning Meeting (Musrenbang) in Jakarta on Dec. 8, 2025. (Antara/Putra M. Akbar)

Chairing the United Nations Human Rights Council would help Indonesia to initiate new international conventions linking human rights with issues such as corruption, the environment and electoral rights, said Human Rights Minister Natalius Pigai.

H uman Rights Minister Natalius Pigai has declared an ambition for Indonesia to assume the presidency of the United Nations Human Rights Council. But such a target has been met with skepticism by activists, who point to unsolved human rights issues at home.

The ambition was first conveyed at a ceremony in Jakarta on Thursday to commemorate Human Rights Day, which falls every Dec. 10.

During the ceremony, Pigai delivered a fiery speech, which was opened by describing human rights as “the most valuable intangible asset on the planet” that Indonesia possesses. He cited President Prabowo Subianto’s stance on Palestine during his speech at the UN General assembly in September.

At that time, Prabowo drew global attention for declaring Indonesia’s readiness to immediately recognize Israel and support all guarantees for its security once Palestinian statehood is accepted. The statement caused surprise among the Indonesian public, who are largely in support of the Palestinian cause.

In his speech, Pigai called passionately for Indonesia to assume global leadership in advancing human rights.

“Today, the Human Rights Ministry, together with the Foreign Ministry and National Development Planning Agency [Bappenas], has taken a clear position: We will pursue the presidency of the UN Human Rights Council,” the minister said.

He argued that chairing the council would allow Indonesia to initiate new international conventions linking human rights with issues such as corruption, the environment and electoral rights.