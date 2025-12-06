TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Bali governor seeks to pull the plug on Airbnb
Plan for new Jakarta-Bandung fast train raises questions over Whoosh
The early warning that Sumatra never received
Decade-old video casts food minister as ‘villain’ in Sumatra flood

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Bali governor seeks to pull the plug on Airbnb
Plan for new Jakarta-Bandung fast train raises questions over Whoosh
The early warning that Sumatra never received
Decade-old video casts food minister as ‘villain’ in Sumatra flood

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Why global environmental coordination matters now

Planetary threats require planetary governance.

Inger Andersen (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Nairobi
Sat, December 6, 2025 Published on Dec. 4, 2025 Published on 2025-12-04T14:46:52+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
This photo taken on July 30, 2025, shows abandoned and partially submerged houses due to land loss from climate change at Bedono village in Demak, Central Java. This photo taken on July 30, 2025, shows abandoned and partially submerged houses due to land loss from climate change at Bedono village in Demak, Central Java. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

A

s geopolitical challenges and tensions escalate globally, one thing is clear: fragmented politics will not fix a fractured planet. This is why the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA), the world’s highest decision-making body on the environment, is so critical to address our shared and emerging environmental threats. 

The seventh session of the Assembly, taking place at the headquarters of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) in Nairobi next week, will bring together ministers, intergovernmental organizations, multilateral environmental agreements, the broader UN system, civil society groups, scientists, activists and the private sector to shape global environmental policy. 

Recent UNEP data show emissions continue to rise as the impacts of global environment and climate challenges are accelerating and growing ever more extreme. We see it in record heatwaves, disappearing ecosystems, and toxins in our air, water and soil. These are global threats that demand global solutions. 

Even in turbulent times, environmental multilateralism continues to deliver. Since countries met at UNEA last year, this multilateralism has delivered important progress. 

Governments agreed to establish the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Panel on Chemicals, Waste and Pollution, finally completing the “trifecta” of science bodies alongside the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services. The BBNJ Agreement on the sustainable use of marine biodiversity in areas beyond national jurisdiction came into force, a major win for the governance of our oceans.  

Importantly, during such a challenging political climate, the Paris Agreement is showing that it is working. However, it is clear we need to move much faster with greater determination. But change is afoot: The global shift to low-emission and climate resilient development is irreversible. Renewable energy is outcompeting fossil fuels pricewise. Climate smart investments are driving tomorrow’s vibrant economies and societies.  

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

While we must recognize that many were hoping COP30 would include explicit reference to phasing out fossil fuels in the decision text, this was not to be. However, the COP President committed to creating two roadmaps during his one-year tenure, one to halt and reverse deforestation and another to transition away from fossil fuels, a move that was backed by more than 80 countries during the talks. 

Popular

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Bali governor seeks to pull the plug on Airbnb

Bali governor seeks to pull the plug on Airbnb
Plan for new Jakarta-Bandung fast train raises questions over Whoosh

Plan for new Jakarta-Bandung fast train raises questions over Whoosh

Related Articles

Beyond the theories: What Indonesian classrooms need

Seeing global change without the Western lens

Redefining protection: Investing in a community-led forest economy

Related Article

Beyond the theories: What Indonesian classrooms need

Seeing global change without the Western lens

Redefining protection: Investing in a community-led forest economy

Urgent call to turn the tide on coastal displacement

Defining integrity in carbon markets

Popular

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Bali governor seeks to pull the plug on Airbnb

Bali governor seeks to pull the plug on Airbnb
Plan for new Jakarta-Bandung fast train raises questions over Whoosh

Plan for new Jakarta-Bandung fast train raises questions over Whoosh

More in Opinion

 View more
Members of a search and rescue team use a rubber dinghy on Nov. 25, 2025, to evacuate residents from a flooded neighborhood in Padang, West Sumatra.
Academia

Disasters, women and the people we choose not to see
Debut delivery: President Prabowo Subianto makes a gesture of greeting to members of the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) on Aug. 15, 2025, as he mounts the stage to delivers his first State of the Nation Address at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta.
Academia

The fifth amendment: A path back to the people?
This photo taken on July 30, 2025, shows abandoned and partially submerged houses due to land loss from climate change at Bedono village in Demak, Central Java.
Academia

Why global environmental coordination matters now

Highlight
Relatives sit beside the body of Aisyah, 63, who passed away after being sick at the shelter in an area affected by a deadly flash flood following heavy rains in Kuala Simpang, Aceh Tamiang regency, Aceh, December 5, 2025.
Archipelago

Disease spreads among Sumatra flood victims 
Students take out books from a mobile library on April 23, 2024, World Book and Copyright Day, parked at SDN Glagahan I state elementary school in Jombang, East Java. The Jombang administration initiated the mobile library program to increase literacy.
Editorial

Turning the page
A bus travels near Cirebon-1 coal-fired power plant in Cirebon, West Java on Oct. 18, 2020. The Asian Development Bank has agreed to help the state-owned electricity company PLN retire the plant 15 years earlier than its lifespan.
Regulations

Govt backtracks on early retirement of Cirebon-1 coal plant

The Latest

 View more
Society

Without strong policies, AI may widen inequalities in Asia-Pacific, UNDP warns
Asia & Pacific

Sri Lanka unveils cyclone aid plan as rains persist
Tech

Meta partners with news outlets to expand AI content
Society

Chinese businessman named suspect in Cikande radioactive case
Middle East and Africa

Mediators 'concerned' about Israel opening one-way Gaza exit
Archipelago

Over 700 animals at Bandung Zoo at risk of starvation amid legal dispute
Archipelago

Rare sight: four Rafflesia species bloom simultaneously in Bengkulu
Society

Where reading finds a home: Grassroots efforts lead Indonesia’s literacy revival
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Why global environmental coordination matters now

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.