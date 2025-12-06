TheJakartaPost

Indonesia needs a stronger legal backbone for its subsea cables

Indonesia is crisscrossed by global data routes yet lacks a unified mechanism to govern what happens beneath its own seas.

Anika Widiana (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta  
Sat, December 6, 2025

Remote connection: Asmat tribespeople try a smartphone on June 1, 2023, in the rural district of Agats in Asmat regency, South Papua. Remote connection: Asmat tribespeople try a smartphone on June 1, 2023, in the rural district of Agats in Asmat regency, South Papua. (Antara/Aditya Pradana Putra)

I

ndonesia’s digital future does not rest on satellites orbiting Earth, nor on skyscrapers filled with servers. It runs through cables resting silently on the seabed. These subsea fiber-optic cables, or Sistem Komunikasi Kabel Laut (SKKL), carry nearly all the world’s internet traffic. Every message, video call and financial transaction travels through this undersea web that binds continents and connects economies.  

For an archipelagic country of 17,000 islands, subsea cables are not just infrastructure; they are lifelines. Indonesia now operates more than 56 active systems with over 115,000 kilometers of undersea cables, linking Java to Papua and connecting the nation to global data networks.

Yet despite this impressive scale, Indonesia’s cable governance remains fragmented. No single institution truly holds the mandate to manage, monitor and protect these vital arteries of the digital age.  

Currently, every subsea cable passing through Indonesian waters must navigate a labyrinth of overlapping jurisdictions. The Communications and Digital Ministry regulates telecommunications; the Maritime Affair and Fisheries Ministry oversees marine spatial planning; and the Transportation Ministry licenses marine operations. Meanwhile, the Navy ensures maritime security and even local governments control landing points along the coast.  

This complexity might have worked when digital traffic was modest. However, today’s bandwidth demands - driven by cloud computing, 6G preparation and artificial intelligence - require rapid deployment, reliability and security. Instead, many operators face approval processes that are slow, costly and uncertain, with delays caused not by technical challenges but by fragmented inter-agency coordination.  

The result is a governance paradox. Indonesia is crisscrossed by global data routes yet lacks a unified mechanism to govern what happens beneath its own seas. In an era when data sovereignty is as critical as territorial sovereignty, this gap exposes the nation to strategic and economic risks.  

This year, the government established the National Subsea Cable Team under the Coordinating Food Affairs Ministry (Decree No. 5/2025), continuing the work of a previous task force. The appointment, while unconventional, signals a strategic acknowledgment that governing undersea infrastructure requires a whole-of-government approach.  

