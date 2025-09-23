TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Trump and Musk sit side-by-side, months after messy split
ASEAN-centered trade bloc looks to expand, upgrade deal
Jakarta’s ‘invisible’ lives: Undocumented coastal children denied basic rights
Purbayanomics and the Rp 200 trillion question
Indonesia eyes Chinese fighter jets amid strategic, cost concerns

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Trump and Musk sit side-by-side, months after messy split
ASEAN-centered trade bloc looks to expand, upgrade deal
Jakarta’s ‘invisible’ lives: Undocumented coastal children denied basic rights
Purbayanomics and the Rp 200 trillion question
Indonesia eyes Chinese fighter jets amid strategic, cost concerns

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

ASEAN strategic response to current geoeconomic shift

With many economies and sectors depending on the US market, the shock from tariff hike was immediate and has great potential impact on jobs.

Mari Elka Pangestu and Yose Rizal Damuri (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, September 23, 2025 Published on Sep. 22, 2025 Published on 2025-09-22T13:04:48+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A worker supervises loading and unloading services on March 28, 2023, at the Jakarta International Container Terminal in Tanjung Priok, North Jakarta. According to a recent Statistics Indonesia (BPS) report, Indonesian exports grew 7.13 percent year-on-year in September 2024 to US$23.56 billion, the highest figure since December 2022. A worker supervises loading and unloading services on March 28, 2023, at the Jakarta International Container Terminal in Tanjung Priok, North Jakarta. According to a recent Statistics Indonesia (BPS) report, Indonesian exports grew 7.13 percent year-on-year in September 2024 to US$23.56 billion, the highest figure since December 2022. (AFP/Adek Berry )

I

magine waking up to discover that the rules of the game you long relied on, open markets and predictable trade policy based on multilateral agreement, no longer seem assured.

This is what Southeast Asian nations felt when United States President Donald Trump’s "reciprocal" tariff policy was announced early this year. ASEAN was actually exemplary in its initial response. Rather than retaliate or be divided, leaders of these nations chose to respond strategically by reaffirming the rules-based order, calling for constructive and coordinated engagement, including building regional and domestic resilience.  

ASEAN economic ministers also assembled the ASEAN Geoeconomics Task Force (AGTF), consisting of senior officials and experts, to come up with appropriate policy recommendations. After more than four months of intensive work, the Task Force is ready to provide its recommendations.

Over the last four decades, ASEAN has benefited from globalization’s rising tide. Factories across the nations have fed into supply chains stretching to China, Japan, the US and other economies, a phenomenon coined by Richard Baldwin as Factory Asia. Free flow of goods, services and capital has made ASEAN one of the fastest-growing regions in the world.

But this development model relied on the assumption that global trade would remain open with predictable rules to prevent any economic power from using trade and economic policy as a weapon for geopolitical or geo-economic influence and destabilizing the system.

That assumption is currently under threat. First, trade wars shocked the system during the first Trump presidency, then the pandemic put global supply chains in jeopardy. Now, the US tariff scheme has broader impact beyond China, disrupting supply chains that are the mainstay of ASEAN economies.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

With many economies depending on the US market, such as Vietnam’s textile or Malaysia’s electronic sector, the shock from tariff hike was immediate, with great impact on jobs. The impact goes beyond just market access to the US.

Popular

Trump and Musk sit side-by-side, months after messy split

Trump and Musk sit side-by-side, months after messy split
ASEAN-centered trade bloc looks to expand, upgrade deal

ASEAN-centered trade bloc looks to expand, upgrade deal
Jakarta’s ‘invisible’ lives: Undocumented coastal children denied basic rights

Jakarta’s ‘invisible’ lives: Undocumented coastal children denied basic rights

Related Articles

Cabinet reshuffle: Prabowo’s move to realize 8% growth target?

Consumer confidence inches up as Indonesians expect better times ahead

GDP up 5.12% on govt projects, consumer stimulus

Loneliness and isolation: The hidden threat to global health

The pandemic agreement: A step forward for equity and solidarity

Related Article

Cabinet reshuffle: Prabowo’s move to realize 8% growth target?

Consumer confidence inches up as Indonesians expect better times ahead

GDP up 5.12% on govt projects, consumer stimulus

Loneliness and isolation: The hidden threat to global health

The pandemic agreement: A step forward for equity and solidarity

Popular

Trump and Musk sit side-by-side, months after messy split

Trump and Musk sit side-by-side, months after messy split
ASEAN-centered trade bloc looks to expand, upgrade deal

ASEAN-centered trade bloc looks to expand, upgrade deal
Jakarta’s ‘invisible’ lives: Undocumented coastal children denied basic rights

Jakarta’s ‘invisible’ lives: Undocumented coastal children denied basic rights

More in Opinion

 View more
The United States President Donald Trump attends a cabinet meeting with members of his administration in the White House in Washington, DC, on Aug. 26, 2025.
Academia

US foreign policy is restructuring the world order
Female workers plant shallot bulbs at a farm in Kawatuna village, Palu, Central Sulawesi, on Aug. 8, 2024. The regional administration is encouraging farmers to plant shallots, as the food commands high prices in the domestic market.
Academia

How EUDR could leave Indonesian women farmers behind

This file photo shows French utility EDF's Penly Nuclear Power Plant on Dec. 9, 2022, in Petit-Caux, near Dieppe, France.
Academia

Between coal and atoms: Indonesia’s choice

Highlight
The Presidential Palace is seen before a ceremony marking Indonesia’s 80th Independence Day at the Ceremonial Plaza in Indonesia’s future capital Nusantara in East Kalimantan on August 17, 2025.
Politics

Prabowo gives Nusantara certainty with new regulation
A student, mask-clad due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, uses a computer at a lab room at the '1337' information technology training center in Morocco's central city of Khouribga on November 17, 2020.
Editorial

Smart screens, familiar flaws
The head of the OJK's banking regulation and development department Indah Iramadhini (second left) during a press briefing on POJK 19/2025 in Jakarta on Sept. 19, 2025.
Regulations

MSMEs to get easier loans but with ‘rigorous’ assessment

The Latest

 View more
Academia

US foreign policy is restructuring the world order
Regulations

Govt adds year-end travel discounts under latest stimulus package
Academia

How EUDR could leave Indonesian women farmers behind

Market Pulse

From mattresses to melatonin: The sleep economy is booming
Academia

Between coal and atoms: Indonesia’s choice
Tech

Nvidia to invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI
Americas

Scientists urge global AI 'red lines'

Asia & Pacific

Top economists warn about 'collapse' of public interest media
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

ASEAN strategic response to current geoeconomic shift

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.