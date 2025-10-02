Forced disappearances suspected as protesters still missing

An activist hold a poster showing Muhammad Farhan Hamid, a protester who went missing during the string of antigovernment protests in Jakarta in late August, during a vigil in Bendungan Hilir, Central Jakarta on Sept. 30, 2025 to commemorate the August protest which led to the death of at least 10 people and hundreds of others detained by the police. (Antara/Fauzan)

Two protesters, 23-year-old Muhammad Farhan Hamid and 24-year-old Reno Syachputra Dewo, are still missing after they reportedly participated in a violent protest in front of the Jakarta Police’s Mobile Brigade (Brimob) headquarters in Central Jakarta in late August.

A t least two protesters remain missing more than a month after the string of deadly demonstrations in Jakarta in late August, with rights groups raising suspicions over their forced disappearance by security forces and calling for an intensified search for them.

The Commission on Missing Persons and Victims of Violence (Kontras) submitted a letter addressed to National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo on Monday that urged authorities to immediately search for Muhammad Farhan Hamid, 23, and Reno Syachputra Dewo, 24.

Both protesters were reported missing after joining a protest in front of the Jakarta Police’s Mobile Brigade (Brimob) headquarters in Kwitang, Central Jakarta on Aug. 29. At that time, hundreds of people gathered to protest the death of Affan Kurniawan, a 21-year-old ojol (online motorcycle transportation) driver who was hit by a Brimob armored vehicle the previous night.

According to Farhan’s family, Farhan joined the protest at Kwitang with two friends. He reportedly ran away and got separated from his friends when security personnel fired tear gas towards the protesters.

His family had searched multiple hospitals and contacted friends and relatives, but found no trace of Farhan. The Jakarta Police have since questioned the family as part of their investigation to locate Farhan.

Meanwhile, Reno had also reportedly been last seen going to Kwitang to join the protest, but never returned home. His family could not reach him through his phone since then.

“We urge for an intensive and thorough search for Farhan and Reno, open access to data and investigation into their detention as well as firm action against all those responsible for this practice of forced disappearance,” Kontras wrote in the letter.