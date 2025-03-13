TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Minister dismisses creeping authoritarianism concerns

His comments come as President Prabowo Subianto’s five-month-old government faced a second round of widespread public demonstrations in as many months, amid efforts to expand the scope of military involvement in civilian life.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, March 13, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Minister dismisses creeping authoritarianism concerns Protesters attend a demonstration against President Prabowo Subianto's government, calling for various demands, including a review of government budget cuts and of the free nutritious meal program for schools in front of a police barricade in Jakarta on Feb. 21, 2025. (JP/Muhammad Zaenuddin)

H

uman Rights Minister Natalius Pigai has dismissed concerns about a resurgence of New Order-style authoritarianism, describing such claims as nothing more than imaginative and baseless accusations.

His comments come as President Prabowo Subianto’s five-month-old government faced a second round of widespread public demonstrations in as many months, amid efforts to expand the scope of military involvement in civilian life.

“It is excessive, unfounded, and purely insinuative to suggest a militarization of the state or a return to New Order authoritarianism,” Pigai told a press conference in Jakarta on Tuesday, state news agency Antara reported.

According to the minister, such concerns stem from what he termed “memoria passionis”, or a psychological fixation on past suffering associated with historical events.

He claimed that such fears are being artificially amplified by overblown media coverage and opinion pieces, which paint a grim picture of an impending militarized government, authoritarian rule, human rights violations and the erosion of civil liberties.

Pigai further rejected any suggestion that the current government resembles the Soeharto-era New Order regime, arguing on the contrary that Indonesia is now experiencing what he called a “democratic surplus” under Prabowo.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

As evidence, he pointed to the success of opposition forces in winning several key positions in the 2024 regional elections, including in Jakarta, and claimed that the state showed a willingness to engage with protest groups in the recent so-called Dark Indonesia demonstrations.

But he said nothing about Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin’s outlined plans to increase the number of civilian positions that active-duty military personnel are allowed to hold in public office, during the deliberation of the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law revision this week.

Prior to his appointment as minister last year, the former human rights activist from Papua had touted himself as “a soldier who often gets called up” by President Prabowo when the need arises.

In response to a recent remark by a former minister that Prabowo was “allergic” to protests, he came to the President’s defense by outright refuting the accusation.

Meanwhile, Pigai’s early work as minister has been criticized by some lawmakers as lackluster, especially measured against his demand for a larger work budget.

His comments also fly in the face of recent public unrest, fanned by wholesale austerity measures, misplaced state priorities, revelations of high-profile corruption cases and a growing cost of living and unemployment crisis.

Last week, Amnesty International secretary-general Agnes Callamard, who had arrived in Indonesia on a working visit, said the government was “thin-skinned [and] does not understand the limitation of executive power”.

Authoritarianism in Indonesia, she added, focused on “increasing militarization and [...] targeting indigenous communities” around lucrative mining projects.

During her visit, Callamard spoke with executive and judicial officials to raise concerns that the inability of successive administrations to resolve past cases of human rights abuse was “poisoning the present”. (tjs)

Popular

Questions raised over maritime ministry ending probe on Tangerang sea barrier

Questions raised over maritime ministry ending probe on Tangerang sea barrier
Norway, UK asked to reassess climate funding over claimed nepotism

Norway, UK asked to reassess climate funding over claimed nepotism
Outcry against nepotism, cronyism in government

Outcry against nepotism, cronyism in government

Related Articles

VinFast plans 100,000 EV charging stations in Indonesia

Breaking impunity: Duterte’s arrest and new chapter in Southeast Asian Justice

Who's next after Duterte?

China’s Two Sessions: What I’ve learned and why it matters for Indonesia

Indonesia and Vietnam agree to upgrade strategic ties

Related Article

VinFast plans 100,000 EV charging stations in Indonesia

Breaking impunity: Duterte’s arrest and new chapter in Southeast Asian Justice

Who's next after Duterte?

China’s Two Sessions: What I’ve learned and why it matters for Indonesia

Indonesia and Vietnam agree to upgrade strategic ties

Popular

Questions raised over maritime ministry ending probe on Tangerang sea barrier

Questions raised over maritime ministry ending probe on Tangerang sea barrier
Norway, UK asked to reassess climate funding over claimed nepotism

Norway, UK asked to reassess climate funding over claimed nepotism
Outcry against nepotism, cronyism in government

Outcry against nepotism, cronyism in government

More in Indonesia

 View more
Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung (left) and Deputy Governor Rano Karno (right) prepare to take part in a parade on Feb. 20, 2025, at the Monas Cross Square in Jakarta.
Jakarta

Pramono drops planned free school breakfasts
A teacher guides pupils on April 17, 2024, in a classroom with a damaged ceiling at SDN 1 Petuk Katimpun state elementary school in Palangkaraya, Central Kalimantan. The principal has said the school is in such a precarious condition it poses a safety hazard.
Society

50 Sekolah Rakyat for poor students to open this year
Protesters attend a demonstration against President Prabowo Subianto's government, calling for various demands, including a review of government budget cuts and of the free nutritious meal program for schools in front of a police barricade in Jakarta on Feb. 21, 2025.
Politics

Minister dismisses creeping authoritarianism concerns

Highlight
Soft landing: An airplane of national carrier Garuda Indonesia lands on Feb. 21, 2024 on a runway at Sultan Iskandar Muda International Airport in Blang Bintang, in Banda Aceh, Aceh. Garuda and Pertamina have successfully tested Bioavtur J2.4 sustainable aviation fuel for commercial flight.
Companies

Govt banking on Danantara to help expand Garuda's fleet
Protesters demonstrate demanding justice for drug war victims, after the arrest of former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte, in Quezon City on March 11, 2025.
Editorial

Who's next after Duterte?
This screen grab taken from video released by Ahmad Baihaqi shows a critically endangered orangutan walking in a coal mine in East Kutai regency of East Kalimantan province on Jan. 27, 2025.
Archipelago

East Kutai orangutans struggle to survive amid massive habitat loss

The Latest

 View more
Wealth

Dreams, duty and dough: A constant balancing act for women
Jakarta

Pramono drops planned free school breakfasts
Regulations

Govt aims for 30 major cities to process waste into electricity, fuel by end of 2029
Culture and Entertainment

What the 2025 Oscars mean for Indonesian cinema
Companies

Govt banking on Danantara to help expand Garuda's fleet
People

Passion, leadership and growth: My transformative journey at Sinarmas World Academy
Regulations

OJK to up ante in 'finfluencer' clampdown with new rules
Society

50 Sekolah Rakyat for poor students to open this year
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.