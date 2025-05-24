TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Prabowo’s paradox: Building healthy democracy as lasting legacy

Prabowo’s close relationship with Jokowi raises a question as to whether this is a shared vision or a case of elite co-optation. 

Gde Siriana (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, May 24, 2025 Published on May. 22, 2025 Published on 2025-05-22T15:03:57+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Prabowo’s paradox: Building healthy democracy as lasting legacy Stern beginnings: President Prabowo Subianto (center) addresses reporters on Monday after Danantara’s first town hall meeting at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC) in Senayan, Central Jakarta. (JP/Ruth Dea Juwita)

P

rabowo Subianto's presidency began with a complex historical backdrop, marked by past human rights allegations, a meticulously crafted image as a nationalist patriot and shifting political allegiances that have surprised many former supporters. Now, more than six months into his term, Prabowo consistently declares a singular ambition: To forge a legacy of honor.

At this late stage of his long and tumultuous political career, Prabowo aims for more than just victory. He seeks to be remembered as a consequential leader, not merely a procedural winner. He has even publicly stated a willingness to forgo reelection if his administration fails to meet public expectations.

However, building such a legacy is far from simple. His "super coalition" cabinet, largely without opposition, has shown limited breakthroughs. While populist programs like the free nutritious meal program have been launched, they don't tackle underlying structural issues. Meanwhile, Indonesian democracy appears increasingly fragile: Dissenting voices are stifled, institutional checks and balances are weakening and the shadow of past authoritarianism looms over current governance.

Prabowo entered the presidency with a substantial mandate, significant political capital and a rare chance to shape history. Yet, if his cabinet remains filled with political appointees and swayed by elite compromises, it risks becoming ineffective and inadvertently strengthening the very oligarchy he once condemned. This raises a crucial question: Will his presidency bolster democracy and improve public welfare, or will it merely serve as a vehicle for elite compromise and maintaining the status quo?

Prabowo is well aware of his controversial past, including human rights allegations, military dismissal and a hardline reputation. However, since joining president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo's cabinet in 2019, he has pursued a path of reconciliation. His image has been consistently reframed from a rigid military figure to a nationalist-religious unifier, positioning himself as a defender of sovereignty and national unity.

For some, his overwhelming 2024 electoral victory signifies public redemption. Nevertheless, electoral success alone cannot erase historical baggage. A true legacy isn't built on branding; it's forged through unwavering commitment to democratic values, justice and morally clear leadership.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The Prabowo-Gibran Rakabuming Raka cabinet, formed as a big tent coalition, promised stability but carries inherent risks. The distribution of power among large political parties often prioritizes loyalty over competence. With several key posts still held by Jokowi loyalists, questions arise: Is this genuinely Prabowo’s cabinet, or a continuation of Jokowi’s administration?

Popular

Essay competition: ‘Rethinking work: Driving sustainable growth in the digital age’

Essay competition: ‘Rethinking work: Driving sustainable growth in the digital age’
Reform era draws to a close

Reform era draws to a close
A Fold in Time: Southeast Asia's women artists explore identity, history

A Fold in Time: Southeast Asia's women artists explore identity, history

Related Articles

Indonesia to uphold ASEAN centrality, unity at Malaysian summit

What Indonesian middle class politics should look like

The conundrum in exercising ‘polite’ criticism

PDI-P politicians hint at delay of congress

Lebaran and the human right to pursue happiness

Related Article

Indonesia to uphold ASEAN centrality, unity at Malaysian summit

What Indonesian middle class politics should look like

The conundrum in exercising ‘polite’ criticism

PDI-P politicians hint at delay of congress

Lebaran and the human right to pursue happiness

Popular

Essay competition: ‘Rethinking work: Driving sustainable growth in the digital age’

Essay competition: ‘Rethinking work: Driving sustainable growth in the digital age’
Reform era draws to a close

Reform era draws to a close
A Fold in Time: Southeast Asia's women artists explore identity, history

A Fold in Time: Southeast Asia's women artists explore identity, history

More in Opinion

 View more
Devastated: People assess damage in destroyed buildings on May 15 following Myanmar military airstrikes in Kyauktaw town in Myanmar's western Rakhine State.
Academia

Can Malaysia save ASEAN’s credibility on Myanmar?
Members of South Korean girl band BLACKPINK perform on March 11, 2023, during their BORN PINK concert at the Gelora Bung Karno sports complex in Senayan, Central Jakarta.
Academia

Danantara and Indonesia’s untapped cultural economy
This wind power plant in Sidrap regency, South Sulawesi, generates 75 Megawatts, making it the largest of its kind in the country.
Academia

The expensive green delusion

Highlight
The logo of ASEAN's 2025 Malaysia's chairmanship is pictured in front of Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur on May 15, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

Indonesia to uphold ASEAN centrality, unity at Malaysian summit
Up in arms: Army personnel march during celebrations to mark the 78th anniversary of the Indonesian Military (TNI) in Banda Aceh, Aceh, on Oct. 5, 2023.
Editorial

From muscle to might
The ASEAN flag (right) is placed alongside the flags of its member countries ahead of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Retreat in Langkawi, Malaysia on Jan. 17, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

US tariff tensions test ASEAN leaders at regional summit

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Local films outshine foreign ones in home market
Archipelago

National Nutrition Agency to get largest budget in 2026
Editorial

Why another school system?
Opinion

Analysis: Q1 2025 economic slowdown threatens Prabowo’s growth ambitions
Society

Rain still pours across Indonesia with ‘wet dry season’ expected until June
Economy

Sri Mulyani inaugurates new tax, custom office chiefs
Markets

Euro drops as Trump threatens 50 percent tariff on EU
Jakarta

Trisakti students named suspects for Reform protest escalations

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Prabowo’s paradox: Building healthy democracy as lasting legacy

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.