Prabowo’s paradox: Building healthy democracy as lasting legacy

Stern beginnings: President Prabowo Subianto (center) addresses reporters on Monday after Danantara’s first town hall meeting at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC) in Senayan, Central Jakarta. (JP/Ruth Dea Juwita)

Prabowo’s close relationship with Jokowi raises a question as to whether this is a shared vision or a case of elite co-optation.

P rabowo Subianto's presidency began with a complex historical backdrop, marked by past human rights allegations, a meticulously crafted image as a nationalist patriot and shifting political allegiances that have surprised many former supporters. Now, more than six months into his term, Prabowo consistently declares a singular ambition: To forge a legacy of honor.

At this late stage of his long and tumultuous political career, Prabowo aims for more than just victory. He seeks to be remembered as a consequential leader, not merely a procedural winner. He has even publicly stated a willingness to forgo reelection if his administration fails to meet public expectations.

However, building such a legacy is far from simple. His "super coalition" cabinet, largely without opposition, has shown limited breakthroughs. While populist programs like the free nutritious meal program have been launched, they don't tackle underlying structural issues. Meanwhile, Indonesian democracy appears increasingly fragile: Dissenting voices are stifled, institutional checks and balances are weakening and the shadow of past authoritarianism looms over current governance.

Prabowo entered the presidency with a substantial mandate, significant political capital and a rare chance to shape history. Yet, if his cabinet remains filled with political appointees and swayed by elite compromises, it risks becoming ineffective and inadvertently strengthening the very oligarchy he once condemned. This raises a crucial question: Will his presidency bolster democracy and improve public welfare, or will it merely serve as a vehicle for elite compromise and maintaining the status quo?

Prabowo is well aware of his controversial past, including human rights allegations, military dismissal and a hardline reputation. However, since joining president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo's cabinet in 2019, he has pursued a path of reconciliation. His image has been consistently reframed from a rigid military figure to a nationalist-religious unifier, positioning himself as a defender of sovereignty and national unity.

For some, his overwhelming 2024 electoral victory signifies public redemption. Nevertheless, electoral success alone cannot erase historical baggage. A true legacy isn't built on branding; it's forged through unwavering commitment to democratic values, justice and morally clear leadership.

The Prabowo-Gibran Rakabuming Raka cabinet, formed as a big tent coalition, promised stability but carries inherent risks. The distribution of power among large political parties often prioritizes loyalty over competence. With several key posts still held by Jokowi loyalists, questions arise: Is this genuinely Prabowo’s cabinet, or a continuation of Jokowi’s administration?