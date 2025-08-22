TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Farmer-trader trains to strengthen rural supply chains
People power in Pati
US flags Indonesian shrimps over radiation concerns
Indonesia’s nuclear moment and the vision for energy sovereignty
Pelita Air makes international debut with Jakarta–Singapore flight

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Farmer-trader trains to strengthen rural supply chains
People power in Pati
US flags Indonesian shrimps over radiation concerns
Indonesia’s nuclear moment and the vision for energy sovereignty
Pelita Air makes international debut with Jakarta–Singapore flight

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

The nickel dilemma: A false binary between geopolitical power and a just transition

To promote the nickel-based EV battery industry Indonesia needs to cut bureaucratic layers and channel commitment into action, investing in innovation, building capacity and ensuring readiness for the future.

Irene Bougenville (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, August 22, 2025 Published on Aug. 19, 2025 Published on 2025-08-19T11:27:18+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A worker installs the battery of a Hyundai IONIQ 5 electric car on April 6, 2023, at the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Indonesia (HMMI) assembly plant in Cikarang, West Java. A worker installs the battery of a Hyundai IONIQ 5 electric car on April 6, 2023, at the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Indonesia (HMMI) assembly plant in Cikarang, West Java. (JP/Rachmat Kurniawa)

N

ickel, Indonesia’s signature commodity, sits at the heart of our nation’s most pressing dilemmas: Should we prioritize the economy or the environment?

With the world focused on two of its most discussed agendas, tariff wars and the energy transition, as someone passionate about science, economics and trade, I believe innovation and political commitment can guide us toward a middle ground where we do not have to choose a binary.

The tariff war. The United States Liberation Day tariff package has stirred up chaos, but it is also a wake-up call for countries to wrap up their trade negotiations. Nickel inevitably finds itself at the center of public debate, especially with President Donald Trump tweeting about “complete and total access to the Indonesian market” in the context of Indonesia–US trade deals.

Let us pause before we panic. Indonesia is the world’s top nickel producer, accounting for nearly 50 percent of global output in 2023. With hilirisasi (downstreaming) measures, nickel-processed products contributed about 3.8 percent of non-oil-and-gas export value as of April 2025. Of these exports, 81 percent went to China, with smaller shares going to Japan, Taiwan, Bangladesh and Vietnam. In other words, nickel is highly valuable for Indonesia’s economy but we still have other market options, not only the US, especially through our various Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs). As for the US, nickel tariffs are still under negotiation.

Critics call nickel an extractive industry, prompting another question: Is electric vehicle adoption truly ethical if its batteries depend on nickel? I believe the growing EV market can strengthen national resilience against both economic volatility and climate change.

In 2024, for the first time, 20 percent of global car sales were EVs. In Indonesia, EVs made up 15 percent of passenger vehicle sales that year. This trend reflects the public's growing awareness and the recognition that EVs are affordable and relevant daily solutions for reducing CO₂ emissions. Research suggests that EVs might avoid 23 billion tonnes of CO₂ emissions by 2050 across key markets including the US, EU and China. 

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Indonesia currently exports semi-processed nickel products, nickel sulfate, mixed hydroxide precipitate (MHP) and nickel matte, which can be refined into nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) batteries for EVs. However, Indonesia still lacks the domestic capacity to produce NMC batteries.

Popular

Farmer-trader trains to strengthen rural supply chains

Farmer-trader trains to strengthen rural supply chains
People power in Pati

People power in Pati
US flags Indonesian shrimps over radiation concerns

US flags Indonesian shrimps over radiation concerns

Related Articles

A Decade of SFMP 2.0: How APRIL Leads Through Environmental Responsibility

Is Indonesia today at its richest? Ask children

Lessons learned from the nickel downstreaming policy

New IESR study suggests policies to curb individual carbon footprints

Extension of small car incentive ‘contradicts’ electrification push

Related Article

A Decade of SFMP 2.0: How APRIL Leads Through Environmental Responsibility

Is Indonesia today at its richest? Ask children

Lessons learned from the nickel downstreaming policy

New IESR study suggests policies to curb individual carbon footprints

Extension of small car incentive ‘contradicts’ electrification push

Popular

Farmer-trader trains to strengthen rural supply chains

Farmer-trader trains to strengthen rural supply chains
People power in Pati

People power in Pati
US flags Indonesian shrimps over radiation concerns

US flags Indonesian shrimps over radiation concerns

More in Opinion

 View more
A technician walks on March 26, 2024, between solar panels that partially provide electrical power to the Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta.
Academia

How Muslims are powering environmental action across the world
A woman walks along a railroad track on Oct. 14, 2022, past a shantytown near Kampung Bandan Station in Ancol, North Jakarta.
Academia

The new face of poverty: Digital exclusion deepens gender inequality
A worker installs the battery of a Hyundai IONIQ 5 electric car on April 6, 2023, at the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Indonesia (HMMI) assembly plant in Cikarang, West Java.
Academia

The nickel dilemma: A false binary between geopolitical power and a just transition

Highlight
Palestinian women and children hold out their empty pots in front of a charity kitchen in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on August 21, 2025. Rights group Amnesty International earlier this week accused Israel of enacting a “deliberate policy“ of starvation in Gaza. Israel heavily restricts aid coming into Gaza but has repeatedly rejected claims of deliberate starvation.
Middle East and Africa

UN declares famine in Gaza, first ever in Middle East
Peace and reconciliation: Aceh Governor Muzakir Manaf (eighth right) and Aceh wali nanggroe (traditional leader) Malik Mahmud (center) release doves with former Free Aceh Movement (GAM) officials and incumbent Aceh Regional Leadership Coordination Forum (Forkopimda) officials during the 20th anniversary ceremony of the Aceh Peace Agreement in Banda Aceh, Aceh, on August 15, 2025,
Editorial

The last peace accord?
Deputy Manpower Minister Immanuel Ebenezer (center) sits next to Coordinating Social Empowerment Minister Muhaimin Iskandar (left) and Deputy Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Fauzan (right) during a meeting in Jakarta on July 28, 2025.
Politics

Deputy manpower minister arrested for alleged extortion

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Bone regency postpones property tax increase as discontent spreads across country
Economy

US radioactive material alert halts work at Indonesian shrimp exporter
Middle East and Africa

UN declares famine in Gaza, first ever in Middle East
Politics

Oil tycoon Riza Chalid named money laundering suspect
Art & Culture

NYALA: Java war and the impact on contemporary artists
Table Setting

The Odd Sunday Brunch at COPA: A fiesta of flavors for the fun folk
Tech

Crypto industry pushes for a rupiah-backed stablecoin
Academia

How Muslims are powering environmental action across the world
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

The nickel dilemma: A false binary between geopolitical power and a just transition

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.