Civil groups to challenge new criminal procedures law at Constitutional Court

Civil groups and students plan to challenge the new Criminal Law Procedures Code (KUHAP) Law at the Constitutional Court, citing alleged “manipulation” of public input during the deliberation by lawmakers.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, November 21, 2025 Published on Nov. 20, 2025

A stock illustration of law enforcement. A stock illustration of law enforcement. (Shutterstock/9dream studio)

C

ivil groups and students plan to challenge the new Criminal Law Procedures Code (KUHAP) Law at the Constitutional Court, citing alleged “manipulation” of public input during the deliberation by lawmakers.

In a plenary session on Tuesday, the House of Representatives unanimously passed the revision to the outdated 44-year-old criminal procedures law, allowing it to take effect in January next year alongside the new Criminal Code (KUHP), which was passed in 2022 and will also take effect in January 2026.

The House’s approval came despite mounting opposition from a coalition of civil groups, which has accused the House of rushing the KUHAP deliberations and skirting public participation so lawmakers could introduce provisions that reportedly expand law enforcement’s authority during preliminary investigations.

Maidina Rahmawati from the Institute for Criminal Justice Reform (ICJR), a member of the coalition, told The Jakarta Post that civil groups were considering filing a petition with the Constitutional Court to challenge the new law.

“That plan is certainly on the table,” Maidina said, noting, however, that their current priority is urging President Prabowo Subianto to postpone the enforcement of the KUHAP for at least one year to allow time for lawmakers to correct its problematic provisions.

Critics have accused lawmakers of “manipulating the principle of meaningful participation” by falsely citing civil groups as contributors to provisions in the bill, despite the groups saying they had no communication with lawmakers throughout the final deliberations last week leading up to Tuesday’s plenary session.

Read also: House passes revised KUHAP despite abuse of authority concerns

