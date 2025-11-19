TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Analysis: Indonesia's 5.04% growth: Real strength or a managed story?
Why Indonesia’s EV future must be different: Lessons from Norway
Stop the overreach
Surakarta Sultanate faces another succession dispute after Sultan’s death
Respiratory illness outbreak in Talang Mamak indigenous tribe begins to ease

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Analysis: Indonesia's 5.04% growth: Real strength or a managed story?
Why Indonesia’s EV future must be different: Lessons from Norway
Stop the overreach
Surakarta Sultanate faces another succession dispute after Sultan’s death
Respiratory illness outbreak in Talang Mamak indigenous tribe begins to ease

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

House passes revised KUHAP despite abuse of authority concerns

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, November 19, 2025 Published on Nov. 18, 2025 Published on 2025-11-18T20:29:27+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Lawmakers attend a House of Representatives plenary session on July 1 at the Senayan legislative complex in Central Jakarta. Lawmakers attend a House of Representatives plenary session on July 1 at the Senayan legislative complex in Central Jakarta. (Antara/Dhemas Reviyanto)

T

he House of Representatives has passed the Criminal Law Procedures Code (KUHAP) bill into law despite mounting pushback from civil society groups over some provisions they fear could pave the way for abuse of power.

In a plenary session on Tuesday, House Speaker Puan Maharani banged the gavel twice after all eight political parties in the House, and the government, approved of the bill, which will take effect on Jan. 2 next year.

The bill was first drafted in November last year, a month after President Prabowo Subianto was elected. It was later included among this year’s priority bills in February to complement the new Criminal Code (KUHP), which was passed in 2022 and will also take effect in January 2026.

Throughout the deliberations of the revision to criminal procedure law over the past year, however, civil groups have accused the House of rushing the process and introducing provisions that allegedly expanded law enforcement’s authority on preliminary investigations.

According to the House’s final draft of the bill dated Tuesday, Article 16 stipulates that investigators can conduct “undercover buying” and “controlled delivery” during a preliminary investigation.

The two methods were previously designed for narcotics cases only, an expansion which alarmed civil groups like the Indonesian Legal Aid Foundation (YLBHI).

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

“This broadening authority without oversight has the potential to open up opportunities for entrapment by law enforcement authorities to engineer a criminal act by manipulating the perpetrators,” YLBHI executive director Muhammad Isnur told The Jakarta Post on Tuesday.

Popular

Analysis: Indonesia's 5.04% growth: Real strength or a managed story?

Analysis: Indonesia's 5.04% growth: Real strength or a managed story?
Why Indonesia’s EV future must be different: Lessons from Norway

Why Indonesia’s EV future must be different: Lessons from Norway
Stop the overreach

Stop the overreach

Related Articles

Mining crisis needs fair laws, local engagement

The militarization of Indonesia’s cybersecurity framework

Stopping the threat of organized cybercrime

Analysis: Legislation program is easier to start, harder to finish

Rights on demand: Asia’s gig economy gets a legal upgrade

Related Article

Mining crisis needs fair laws, local engagement

The militarization of Indonesia’s cybersecurity framework

Stopping the threat of organized cybercrime

Analysis: Legislation program is easier to start, harder to finish

Rights on demand: Asia’s gig economy gets a legal upgrade

Popular

Analysis: Indonesia's 5.04% growth: Real strength or a managed story?

Analysis: Indonesia's 5.04% growth: Real strength or a managed story?
Why Indonesia’s EV future must be different: Lessons from Norway

Why Indonesia’s EV future must be different: Lessons from Norway
Stop the overreach

Stop the overreach

More in Indonesia

 View more
Activists from the Ecological Observation and Wetlands Conservation (ECOTON) and students hold posters reading “Stop the production of plastic packaging“ during a protest near an installation in the shape of a heart and lungs damaged by exposure to microplastics waste to raise awareness of the impact of single-use plastics on the environment and human health in Surabaya, East Java on July 16, 2025.
Society

Microplastics detected in air across 18 major cities in Indonesia: Study
Rescuers from the Balikpapan Search and Rescue Agency in East Kalimantan dive into a water-filled pit near a construction site on Nov. 17 in North Balikpapan, Balikpapan City, East Kalimantan. They were searching for four of the six children who drowned while swimming in the pit.
Archipelago

Six children drown in water-filled pit in East Kalimantan

Sights set: An Indonesian Military (TNI) soldier takes part in a counterterrorism drill on Oct. 20 in Sanur, Denpasar, Bali. The TNI and National Police will deploy personnel to maintain security during the Group of 20 Summit in Bali next month.
Society

Densus 88 nabs five for allegedly recruiting minors into extremist groups

Highlight
A farmer stands on a boat that passes through solar panels installed as part of the Rawa Pening floating solar photovoltaic plant in Tuntang, Semarang regency, Central Java on Oct. 12, 2025.
Regulations

ADB approves $470m loan to accelerate RI’s clean energy shift
Climate crisis: An indigenous demonstrator is held by a staff member on Tuesday, Nov. 11, as protesters force their way into the venue hosting the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30), in Belem, Brazil.
Editorial

Another cop-out at COP
This picture taken on August 14, 2025 shows civil servants working in Ibu Kota Nusantara (IKN), the planned new capital in East Kalimantan.
Regulations

Court bans 190-year concessions, adding to Nusantara doubts

The Latest

 View more
Society

Microplastics detected in air across 18 major cities in Indonesia: Study
Archipelago

Six children drown in water-filled pit in East Kalimantan

Regulations

BI holds rate steady, projects higher GDP growth
Society

Densus 88 nabs five for allegedly recruiting minors into extremist groups
Regulations

ADB approves $470m loan to accelerate RI’s clean energy shift
Science & Tech

First kiss was 20 million years ago by early primates, scientists say
Archipelago

Batam immigration detains man wanted in China over $138 million loan default
Regulations

US charges ex-investment banker, others in global insider-trading scheme
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

House passes revised KUHAP despite abuse of authority concerns

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.