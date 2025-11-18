TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Stop the overreach
Analysis: Indonesia's 5.04% growth: Real strength or a managed story?
Surakarta Sultanate faces another succession dispute after Sultan’s death
Potential GoTo-Grab merger stirs concern over govt overreach
Five Chinese tourists die in Bali car accident

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Stop the overreach
Analysis: Indonesia's 5.04% growth: Real strength or a managed story?
Surakarta Sultanate faces another succession dispute after Sultan’s death
Potential GoTo-Grab merger stirs concern over govt overreach
Five Chinese tourists die in Bali car accident

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Why Indonesia’s EV future must be different: Lessons from Norway

Oslo's model shows that streamlined regulatory and incentive policies can help propel market evolution toward an EV ecosystem, while a separate study shows that vehicle electrification doesn't necessary require nickel or the resulting social and environmental harms.

Annisa Rahmawati (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, November 18, 2025 Published on Nov. 14, 2025 Published on 2025-11-14T22:21:39+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
An electric car of Chinese carmaker BYD (right) drives past bumper-to-bumper traffic in an opposing lane on Sept. 19, 2025, during rush hour in Jakarta. An electric car of Chinese carmaker BYD (right) drives past bumper-to-bumper traffic in an opposing lane on Sept. 19, 2025, during rush hour in Jakarta. (The Jakarta Post/Iqro Rinaldi)

T

hose who live in Indonesia, especially in Greater Jakarta, might have noticed that air pollution has worsened significantly. Cities like Depok in West Java and Tangerang in Banten are now classified as “unhealthy”, and Jakarta’s pollution rivals that of Mumbai and Beijing.

The main sources are industry, coal, transportation and biomass burning. Despite a 2023 Supreme Court ruling mandating air quality control, the government has yet to implement robust policies or monitoring systems. The health toll is severe, with over 10,000 deaths and US$2.9 billion in annual losses.

Robust policies in the transport sector include the transition toward 100 percent renewable energy and electric vehicles, both crucial for reducing harmful air pollution and achieving net-zero emissions.

Norway, which has reached a milestone of EVs comprising 97 percent of new passenger cars sold, offers inspiration. In Oslo, the seamless replacement of fossil fuel cars with EVs, even in the heavy-duty vehicle sector, is almost surreal.

This transition did not happen overnight, however. It was the result of a comprehensive strategy involving policy, market incentives, strong civil society pressure and a shared national vision for a sustainable future. As an environmental and climate activist from Indonesia, I left Norway inspired but also challenged.

One of the most important lessons we can learn from Oslo is the balance between supply-side regulation and demand-side incentives. Norway did not wait for the market to evolve: It imposed higher taxes on internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles while offering incentives that made EVs not just cheaper, but also more convenient.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Its success is a testament to what happens when policy and people work hand in hand, creating extensive charging infrastructure and gradually adjusting benefits to make the system financially sustainable.

Popular

Stop the overreach

Stop the overreach
Analysis: Indonesia's 5.04% growth: Real strength or a managed story?

Analysis: Indonesia's 5.04% growth: Real strength or a managed story?
Surakarta Sultanate faces another succession dispute after Sultan’s death

Surakarta Sultanate faces another succession dispute after Sultan’s death

Related Articles

World's fossil fuel emissions to hit new record in 2025: Study

Global energy and emissions trends since Paris treaty

Military Tribunal Law under fire for lenient TNI sentences

Indonesia’s UNGA climate pledge faces real test at home

IEU-CEPA: A chance to reform Indonesia’s business and human rights governance

Related Article

World's fossil fuel emissions to hit new record in 2025: Study

Global energy and emissions trends since Paris treaty

Military Tribunal Law under fire for lenient TNI sentences

Indonesia’s UNGA climate pledge faces real test at home

IEU-CEPA: A chance to reform Indonesia’s business and human rights governance

Popular

Stop the overreach

Stop the overreach
Analysis: Indonesia's 5.04% growth: Real strength or a managed story?

Analysis: Indonesia's 5.04% growth: Real strength or a managed story?
Surakarta Sultanate faces another succession dispute after Sultan’s death

Surakarta Sultanate faces another succession dispute after Sultan’s death

More in Opinion

 View more
A worker carries sacks of manure on Aug. 19, 2020, at a farm near the geothermal well belonging to PT Geo Dipa Energi at Dieng Plateau in Banjarnegara regency, Central Java.
Academia

Indonesia’s geothermal governance must empower locals
Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (right) greets Timor-Leste’s Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao on Oct. 26 as he arrives to attend the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur.
Academia

ASEAN strengthens southern solidarity
An electric car of Chinese carmaker BYD (right) drives past bumper-to-bumper traffic in an opposing lane on Sept. 19, 2025, during rush hour in Jakarta.
Academia

Why Indonesia’s EV future must be different: Lessons from Norway

Highlight
US President Donald Trump, Paraguay's President Santiago Pena, President Prabowo Subianto, Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides and Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban attend a world leaders' summit a summit on Gaza in Sharm el-Sheikh on Oct. 13, 2025.
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia welcomes UN Security Council's adoption of Trump's Gaza plan
A university student holds a poster reading 'Police are killers' during a protest in front of the Jakarta Police headquarters on Aug. 29, 2025 against police brutality following the death of Affan Kurniawan, an 'ojol' (online motorcycle transportation) driver who was run over by an armored Jakarta Police's Mobile Brigade (Brimob) vehicle the night before. Protests erupted across several Indonesian cities on Aug. 29 in anger at Affan's death as officers responded with tear gas and President Prabowo Subianto called for calm.
Editorial

Unstoppable police reform
The seal of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is seen outside of a headquarters building in Washington, DC, on April 7, 2021. The global economy will expand by six percent this year, but disparities between nations are widening as advanced economies accelerate while developing countries fall behind, the IMF said on July 27, 2021. While the forecast for global growth is unchanged from the previous estimate in April, the United States is projected to see faster seven percent growth thanks to massive government spending and widespread Covid-19 vaccinations, while the IMF slashed the forecast for India, which is facing a resurgence of infections.
Economy

Indonesia still ‘bright spot’ in troubled world economy: IMF

The Latest

 View more
Politics

South Jakarta court rejects Agriculture Ministry’s suit over Tempo report
Culture and Entertainment

In Ratih Kumala’s 'Koloni', the revolution is tiny and female
Asia & Pacific

Bangladesh court sentences ex-PM to be hanged for crimes against humanity
Economy

Growth story: Taking a big leap in the fourth quarter
Companies

PT Vale showcases Indonesia’s world-class sustainability, climate-aligned nickel at COP30
Asia & Pacific

Thailand's top court orders ex-PM Thaksin to pay $542 million in taxes
Economy

Indonesia still ‘bright spot’ in troubled world economy: IMF
Asia & Pacific

Japan warns citizens in China about safety as diplomatic crisis deepens

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank you

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Why Indonesia’s EV future must be different: Lessons from Norway

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.

Checkout

Time left 10:00

Order Summary

Summary background

Billing information

You must log in to continue

Or continue login with
Google LinkedIn

Payment Method

Logo - QRIS
Logo - Visa Logo - Master Card
Logo - BCA Virtual Account Logo - Mandiri Virtual Account Logo - BNI Virtual Account
* By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Summary background

Order Summary

Total Value
Total Payment
You Save
* By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.