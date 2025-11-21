TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Germany to classify date rape drugs as weapons in trials
Govt to impose export tax on gold to pursue revenue, industry growth
RI looks to partner with Malaysia, Singapore for cross-border data center
UN climate summit pushes into overtime as nations clash over fossil fuels
Sukarno, Soeharto and authoritarian failures in Indonesia

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Germany to classify date rape drugs as weapons in trials
Govt to impose export tax on gold to pursue revenue, industry growth
RI looks to partner with Malaysia, Singapore for cross-border data center
UN climate summit pushes into overtime as nations clash over fossil fuels
Sukarno, Soeharto and authoritarian failures in Indonesia

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Comet sparks scientific fascination, online furor over 'alien' origins

Questions on whether the comet could actually be an alien spacecraft are coming from sources as varied as the reality TV star, a member of US Congress and a Harvard researcher, as well as from prominent conspiracy theorists.

News Desk (AFP)
Washington, DC
Fri, November 21, 2025 Published on Nov. 21, 2025 Published on 2025-11-21T09:09:29+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
This NASA image obtained on November 19, 2025, shows an annotated version, with the trajectory and scale bar, of the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS, captured by the High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) camera on NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter spacecraft on October 2, 2025. This NASA image obtained on November 19, 2025, shows an annotated version, with the trajectory and scale bar, of the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS, captured by the High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) camera on NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter spacecraft on October 2, 2025. (NASA/NASA)

A

flying piece of cosmic rock or an alien threat? Comet 3I/ATLAS is hurtling through our solar system and captivating scientists and internet users alike, even prompting Kim Kardashian to ask NASA for answers.

Questions on whether the comet could actually be an alien spacecraft are coming from sources as varied as the reality TV star, a member of US Congress and a Harvard researcher, as well as from prominent conspiracy theorists.

But that theory has been shot down by NASA, which released new images of the comet on Wednesday after the speculation gained traction online.

From The Weekender

Exploring stories and their reasons with Xu Xi

The Chinese-Indonesian-American author reflects on who gets to tell a story, what makes a 'real writer' and what fiction is really for.

Read on The Weekender

"It's amazing to see how people are really engaged in the discussion," said Thomas Puzia, an astrophysicist who led the team at the Chilean observatory that made the discovery.

But, "it's very dangerous and to a certain degree misleading to put speculations ahead of scientific process," he told AFP in a thinly veiled criticism of another researcher who has been insisting for weeks that the extraterrestrial spacecraft hypothesis cannot be ruled out.

"The facts, all of them without exception, point to a normal object that is coming from the interstellar space to us," he said.

He added the comet was "very exceptional in its nature, but it's nothing that we cannot explain with physics."

Since its detection in July, the comet has generated intense speculation -- unsurprisingly so, given it is only the third interstellar object foreign to our solar system ever discovered to be passing through.

The first was the Oumuamua comet, which sparked similar ripples of excitement and debate in 2017.

Even then, Harvard Professor Avi Loeb supported the theory that Oumuamua could be a spacecraft, a controversial position he later defended in a book. 

He has now accused his scientific peers of lacking open-mindedness when it comes to Comet 3I/ATLAS.

"Obviously, it could be natural," he told AFP. "But I said: we have to consider the possibility that it's technological because if it is then the implications for humanity will be huge."

NASA, however, did not agree.

"We want very much to find signs of life in the universe... but 3I/ATLAS is a comet," said Amit Kshatriya, a senior NASA official, at a press conference on Wednesday.

The debate risked overshadowing the very real wonder that 3I/ATLAS represents, according to Puzia who said it offered "an unprecedented insight into an extrasolar system, potentially billions of years older than our own solar system."

'Goosebumps'

If there is one thing everyone agrees on, it is that 3I/ATLAS is anything but ordinary.

The comet holds many mysteries, particularly regarding its origin and exact composition, which scientists hope to unravel through close observation in the coming weeks as it gets closer to Earth.

This small, solid body composed of rock and ice from the far reaches of space could help us better understand how "planets might form" or even "how life might form around other stars in the Milky Way Galaxy in different times of the evolutionary history of the galaxy," according to Puzia.

NASA scientist Tom Statler described having "goosebumps" when thinking about the comet's origins.

"We can't say this for sure, but the likelihood is it came from a solar system older than our own solar system itself," he said. "It's a window into the deep past, and so deep in the past that it predates even the formation of our Earth and our Sun."

Unlike the two interstellar objects detected previously and only briefly studied, astronomers have had months to observe 3I/ATLAS.

And they hope this is just the beginning, thanks to improving technology for observation and detection.

"We should be finding many, many more of them every year," Darryl Seligman of Michigan State University told AFP.

Popular

Germany to classify date rape drugs as weapons in trials

Germany to classify date rape drugs as weapons in trials
Govt to impose export tax on gold to pursue revenue, industry growth

Govt to impose export tax on gold to pursue revenue, industry growth
RI looks to partner with Malaysia, Singapore for cross-border data center

RI looks to partner with Malaysia, Singapore for cross-border data center

Related Articles

Speckled Martian rocks 'clearest sign' yet of ancient life

Huge planet discovered orbiting tiny star puzzles scientists

Seismic data indicates huge underground reservoir of liquid water on Mars

Mexican Congress holds second UFO session featuring Peruvian mummies

Mexican Congress holds hearing on UFOs featuring purported 'alien' bodies

Related Article

Speckled Martian rocks 'clearest sign' yet of ancient life

Huge planet discovered orbiting tiny star puzzles scientists

Seismic data indicates huge underground reservoir of liquid water on Mars

Mexican Congress holds second UFO session featuring Peruvian mummies

Mexican Congress holds hearing on UFOs featuring purported 'alien' bodies

Popular

Germany to classify date rape drugs as weapons in trials

Germany to classify date rape drugs as weapons in trials
Govt to impose export tax on gold to pursue revenue, industry growth

Govt to impose export tax on gold to pursue revenue, industry growth
RI looks to partner with Malaysia, Singapore for cross-border data center

RI looks to partner with Malaysia, Singapore for cross-border data center

More in Culture

 View more
Indigenous people hold hands during a protest to call for climate justice and territorial protection during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP30), in Belem, Brazil, November 17, 2025.
Environment

What did countries agree to at COP30?
A drone view of the Turmalina Farm in Mae do Rio, Para, Brazil, on Sept. 29, 2025.
Environment

New tech could help COP30's Amazon rainforest protection goals
(Images courtesy of the Saudi Tourism Authority)
Culture

Saudi opens doors to all Indonesian travelers

Highlight
COP30 President Andre Correa do Lago (center) listens to his advisers next to United Nations Climate Change Executive Secretary Simon Stiell (left) after the plenary session was interrupted following Colombia's intervention at the COP30 UN Climate Change Conference in Belem, Para state, Brazil, on November 22, 2025. A proposed final deal for the UN climate talks omits any direct mention of phasing out fossil fuels, as demanded by the EU and many countries, according to the text published Saturday after two weeks of fraught negotiations.
Americas

COP30 seals uneasy climate deal that sidesteps fossil fuels
Activists stage a solidarity rally for Tempo magazine on Nov. 3 in front of the South Jakarta District Court where a lawsuit filed by the Agriculture Ministry against Tempo is entering its 10th session.
Editorial

Justice for ‘Tempo’, a victory for the press
A participant signs a petition banner against the National Strategic Project (PSN) during the Merauke Solidarity Declaration at Petrus Vertenten Center in Merauke, South Papua on March 14, 2025. Keen to end its reliance on rice imports, Indonesia wants to plant vast tracts of the crop, along with sugar cane for biofuel, in the restive eastern region of Papua, a move environmentalists warn that it could become the world's largest deforestation project, threatening endangered species and the country's climate commitments.
Society

Skepticism persists as Indonesia joins global deal on indigenous land

The Latest

 View more
Americas

Meta shut down internal research into mental health effects of Facebook, Instagram
Politics

NU asks Yahya Staquf to resign over invitation to pro-Israeli speaker
Environment

What did countries agree to at COP30?
Americas

COP30 seals uneasy climate deal that sidesteps fossil fuels
Middle East and Africa

G20 host South Africa sees consensus for summit declaration despite US boycott
Europe

'Carbonara sauce' at EU parliament causes stir with Italy
Environment

New tech could help COP30's Amazon rainforest protection goals
Europe

Germany to classify date rape drugs as weapons in trials

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.