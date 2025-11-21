TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Why Indonesia’s EV future must be different: Lessons from Norway
Behind Trump defense of MBS, a deeper US shift on human rights
Growth story: Taking a big leap in the fourth quarter
Rescue workers evacuate stranded climbers after Semeru volcano erupts
ADB approves $470m loan to accelerate RI’s clean energy shift

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Why Indonesia’s EV future must be different: Lessons from Norway
Behind Trump defense of MBS, a deeper US shift on human rights
Growth story: Taking a big leap in the fourth quarter
Rescue workers evacuate stranded climbers after Semeru volcano erupts
ADB approves $470m loan to accelerate RI’s clean energy shift

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Regulation on carbon value: Another season of red tape?

Indonesia, with its potential to generate up to 13.4 billion tonnes of tradable carbon credits by 2050, is not yet the center of the carbon trade.

Irene Bougenville Martin (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, November 21, 2025 Published on Nov. 17, 2025 Published on 2025-11-17T15:48:25+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
The Indonesian Busines Council (IBC) chief operating officer William Sabandar (left ) talks about carbon market on July 24, while Fairatmos founder and chief executive officer Natalia Rialucky Marsudi (left) and the Indonesia Center for Renewable Energy Studies (ICRES) executive director Paul Butarbutar look on in Jakarta. The IBC launched the Indonesian Carbon Market Academy to tap opportunities in carbon trade. The Indonesian Busines Council (IBC) chief operating officer William Sabandar (left ) talks about carbon market on July 24, while Fairatmos founder and chief executive officer Natalia Rialucky Marsudi (left) and the Indonesia Center for Renewable Energy Studies (ICRES) executive director Paul Butarbutar look on in Jakarta. The IBC launched the Indonesian Carbon Market Academy to tap opportunities in carbon trade. (Courtesy of IBC/-)

W

hen Bill Gates stated he believes it is unlikely the world will limit global warming to under 2 degrees Celsius, let alone the more ambitious 1.5-degree target set by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), his recent memo “Three Tough Truths About Climate,” the message became clear: the situation is both real and urgent.

He noted that the rise of machine learning will require significantly higher energy demands, with the International Energy Agency estimating up to 945 terawatt-hours (Twh) annually by 2030. To meet the climate target, we need to remove 51 billion tonnes of greenhouse gases from the atmosphere annually to achieve net zero by 2050. Failing to do so could cause five times more deaths than the Spanish flu a century ago.

All possible scenarios point toward a promising solution: Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR). According to the IPCC, CDR refers to approaches that remove CO2 from the atmosphere and store it durably in geological, terrestrial or ocean reservoirs, or in products. Carbon is therefore not just reduced; it is actively turned into zero.

Among many CDR approaches, Biomass Carbon Removal and Storage (BiCRS), specifically biochar, a carbon-rich black mass converted from agricultural waste through pyrolysis, deserves a focus. Biochar can be processed into biofertilizer, biopesticides and bioenergy, among other uses. Having worked at a biochar startup, I advocate for increased private sector involvement in CDR technologies and the subsequent sale of resulting carbon credits.

Now, everybody is talking about carbon credits. Many ask me: “How do I build this startup so I can sell carbon credits?” As a long-standing student of chemistry and biology, I find it frustrating when conversations focus solely on market entry without a proper scientific lens for technology development and carbon calculation, and without necessary regulatory and capital support from the government.

Let us focus on the second part: carbon credits derived from CDR processes. This is where Presidential Regulation (Perpres) No. 110/2025 on the Implementation of Carbon Economic Value (NEK) Instruments and the Control of National Greenhouse Gas Emissions comes in.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

This regulation provides the legal framework for carbon trading, certification and Measurement, Reporting and Verification (MRV). While it mentions the recognition of international standards and mutual recognition agreements, it does not yet specify which international registry or standard it will adopt, nor exactly how double counting will be prevented.

Popular

Why Indonesia’s EV future must be different: Lessons from Norway

Why Indonesia’s EV future must be different: Lessons from Norway
Behind Trump defense of MBS, a deeper US shift on human rights

Behind Trump defense of MBS, a deeper US shift on human rights
Growth story: Taking a big leap in the fourth quarter

Growth story: Taking a big leap in the fourth quarter

Related Articles

Regulation on carbon value: Another season of red tape?

‘Greenwashing’ concerns raised as Indonesia offers carbon trade at COP30

Climate justice: From rhetoric to real responsibility

The fraught politics of corporate disclosures

Indonesia allows resumption of international carbon trade after four years

Related Article

Regulation on carbon value: Another season of red tape?

‘Greenwashing’ concerns raised as Indonesia offers carbon trade at COP30

Climate justice: From rhetoric to real responsibility

The fraught politics of corporate disclosures

Indonesia allows resumption of international carbon trade after four years

Popular

Why Indonesia’s EV future must be different: Lessons from Norway

Why Indonesia’s EV future must be different: Lessons from Norway
Behind Trump defense of MBS, a deeper US shift on human rights

Behind Trump defense of MBS, a deeper US shift on human rights
Growth story: Taking a big leap in the fourth quarter

Growth story: Taking a big leap in the fourth quarter

More in Opinion

 View more
This aerial handout picture taken on December 22, 2024, and released on January 31, 2025, by Auriga Nusantara shows a general view of deforestation at an area on Gag Island in Raja Ampat, Southwest Papua.
Academia

Green democracy is the path forward

The Indonesian Busines Council (IBC) chief operating officer William Sabandar (left ) talks about carbon market on July 24, while Fairatmos founder and chief executive officer Natalia Rialucky Marsudi (left) and the Indonesia Center for Renewable Energy Studies (ICRES) executive director Paul Butarbutar look on in Jakarta. The IBC launched the Indonesian Carbon Market Academy to tap opportunities in carbon trade.
Academia

Regulation on carbon value: Another season of red tape?
Indonesia's Central Bank Governor Perry Warjiyo gestures to media members during a press conference on Jan. 15 at Bank Indonesia headquarters in Jakarta.
Academia

Liquidity trap, confidence crisis amid monetary abundance

Highlight
A stock illustration of criminal and law.
Politics

Civil groups to challenge new criminal procedures law at Constitutional Court
Representatives of a coalition of civic organizations speak to journalists following a closed-door meeting with House of Representatives Commission III chair Habiburokhman of the Gerindra Party at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on April 8, 2025. The activists attend the meeting that was hosted by the House Commission III chair to hear their suggestions on the deliberation for a revision to the Criminal Law Procedure Code.
Editorial

House of hypocrisy
The logo of American global internet services provider Cloudflare
Tech

Cloudflare services may be blocked, govt warns

The Latest

 View more
Markets

Stocks crumble as US jobs fail to clear Fed outlook, tech hammered
Academia

Green democracy is the path forward

Science & Tech

Comet sparks scientific fascination, online furor over 'alien' origins
Academia

Regulation on carbon value: Another season of red tape?
Archipelago

Hundreds flee homes after Semeru volcano erupts
Community

In Maluku, Wapauwe Mosque stands as a quiet keeper of peace
Archipelago

Medan residents stage rally demanding police guarantee against ‘begal’
Academia

Liquidity trap, confidence crisis amid monetary abundance
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Regulation on carbon value: Another season of red tape?

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.