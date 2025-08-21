KPK arrests deputy manpower minister in raid

Deputy Manpower Minister Immanuel Ebenezer speaks to reporters about complaints over companies withholding diplomas, at South Jakarta Police headquarters on July 14, 2025. (Courtesy of/The Manpower Ministry)

The move marks the first arrest of a member of President Prabowo Subianto’s cabinet.

The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has arrested Deputy Manpower Minister Immanuel Ebenezer in a raid at his office.

The anticorruption agency carried out the operation at the Manpower Ministry late on Wednesday, detaining around 10 people alongside the deputy minister, including senior officials.

KPK deputy chair Fitroh Cahyanto confirmed the arrests, saying the case was linked to alleged extortion, state news agency Antara reported on Thursday.

“Yes,” Fitroh said, confirming that one of those detained was Immanuel.

Immanuel, widely known as Noel, was a prominent supporter of former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo since 2014, leading the Jokowi Mania (JoMan) volunteer group known for its vocal defense of Jokowi’s policies.

In the 2024 presidential race, the group announced it was backing Prabowo through a new volunteer group called Prabowo Mania 08 and formally joined Prabowo’s Gerindra Party later that year.