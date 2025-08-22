Deputy manpower minister arrested for alleged extortion

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Deputy Manpower Minister Immanuel Ebenezer is among 14 people arrested by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) in a graft raid relating to alleged extortion.
he Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) arrested Deputy Manpower Minister Immanuel Ebenezer Gerungan in a raid on Wednesday evening, with the politician becoming the first member of President Prabowo Subianto’s cabinet to be nabbed in a corruption case.
KPK deputy chair Fitroh Cahyanto confirmed to reporters on Thursday that the arrest was related to the alleged extortion of companies seeking occupational health and safety (K3) certifications. He did not respond to The Jakarta Post’s further questions about the arrest.
During the raid, graft busters arrested 14 state officials and employees of private companies, said KPK spokesperson Budi Prasetyo on a separate occasion.
“Fourteen people were arrested at several locations, including Jakarta, Tangerang in Banten and Depok in West Java. They are undergoing intensive interrogation,” Budi said on Thursday.
Investigators seized 15 cars and seven motorcycles during the raid, along with an undisclosed amount of money. Graft busters also sealed several offices at the Manpower Ministry’s office in Jakarta as part of the investigation.
As of 8 p.m. on Thursday, the KPK had not released any further details about the case.
