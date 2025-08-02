Prabowo reconciles with opposition through pardons

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
President Prabowo Subianto’s request to grant abolition and amnesty--two forms of clemency--for graft convicts Thomas Lembong and Hasto Kristiyanto, respectively, was approved by the House of Representatives, eliminating their prison sentences.
resident Prabowo Subianto has taken a major stride to reconcile with two convicted opposition figures by granting them clemency and eliminating their prison sentences, a move widely seen as an effort to curb dissent and stabilize his first term in office.
In an unexpected move, Prabowo submitted a request with the House of Representatives requesting abolition for former trade minister Thomas Lembong as well as amnesty for 1,116 convicts, including Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kritiyanto.
Thomas was sentenced for 4.5 years in prison after the court found him guilty in a corruption case pertaining to raw sugar import. Meanwhile, the Jakarta Corruption Court sentenced Hasto last week to 3.5 years in prison over bribery pertaining to a 2019 legislative seat appointment scheme.
House Deputy Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad and Law Minister Supratman Andi Agtas, both from Prabowo’s Gerindra Party, announced on Thursday night that the legislature approved the proposal following consultations between the government and House party factions.
Supratman confirmed that he initiated both clemency requests, citing “national interest, political unity and the individuals’ past contributions” to the country.
“This is about thinking in terms of the republic. Both individuals have demonstrated service to the nation, and the priority now is to strengthen our cohesion,” he told reporters during the briefing at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta.
