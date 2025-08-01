Political motivations behind rising cyberattacks in mid-2025, report says

Critics of government officials and policies faced more digital intimidation and assault in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the previous period, a recent report said, suggesting a declining condition of freedom of expression in the digital realm in the country.

The report, released by digital rights advocacy groups Southeast Asia Freedom of Expression Network (SAFEnet) on Wednesday, recorded 168 incidents of cyberattack between April and June. The figure rose from 139 in the first quarter of the year and 90 in the same period in 2024.

The attacks, which peaked in May with 65 cases, ranged from hacking and account suspensions to doxing and identity theft. But digital intimidation remained the most prominent type of attack with 42 cases.

Among the list of victims, students were found to be the most targeted with 40 incidents involving them. They were followed by private employees, ordinary citizens and activists with 25, 23 and 16 incidents, respectively.

“Compared to the first quarter, we found more cyberattacks with political overtones,” SAFEnet’s head of freedom of expression M. Hafizh Nabiyyin said during the report’s launch on Wednesday.

Some incidents were found to be related to many hot-button political issues. An example was several Instagram users who had their accounts suspended after criticizing the controversial revision of the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law, which was passed by the House of Representatives in March despite public opposition.