PPP calls members to pray for late ex-chair Suryadharma Ali

Former religious affairs minister and United Development Party (PPP) chair Suryadharma Ali died early in the morning on Thursday at the Mayapada Hospital in South Jakarta.
he United Development Party (PPP) has instructed its members across the country to perform the ghaib (a Muslim prayer for the deceased from afar) and communal prayers in honor of former religious affairs minister and party chairman Suryadharma Ali, who died on Thursday.
PPP secretary-general Muhammad Arwani Thomafi confirmed the directive and called Suryadharma “a highly respected and influential” figure within the party, Antara reported.
Suryadharma, who led PPP for two consecutive terms from 2007 to 2014, died at 4:25 a.m. on Thursday at the Mayapada Hospital in South Jakarta. He was 68.
While his cause of death was undisclosed, Suryadharma reportedly suffered from a stroke in recent years.
His body was laid to rest on Thursday afternoon at the Miftahul Ulum pesantren (Islamic boarding school) complex in West Cikarang, Bekasi regency, West Java, as reported by Kompas TV.
Suryadharma held several ministerial positions during his life.
