Romantic drama ‘Sore’ captures hearts, rakes in over 2 million views

Looping love: Sheila Dara (seated) stars as the titular protagonist in Yandy Laurens’s ‘Sore: Istri dari Masa Depan’ (‘Sore: Wife from the future’), alongside Dion Wiyoko as her husband Jonathan. Courtesy of Cerita Films (Cerita Films/-)

Passing the 2 million mark since it premiered on July 10, Yandy Laurens's genre-blending flick has moviegoers coming back for the romantic drama-sci-fi feature with a runtime of just under 2 hours.

T he figure speaks for itself: Garnering a viewership of more than 2 million in just 20 days since it premiered nationwide on July 10, it is clear that moviegoers are enchanted by Yandy Laurens' latest feature film, Sore: Istri dari Masa Depan (Sore: Wife from the Future).

It has also jumped from the silver to the digital screen, sparking widespread discussions about love and marriage on social media.

Starring Sheila Dara Aisha as the titular character, Sore is the big-screen remake of Yandy’s 2017 TV miniseries of the same name. It follows the story of Sore, who travels back in time to change the unhealthy lifestyle of her husband Jonathan (Dion Wiyoko), who smokes, drinks alcohol, avoids exercise and frequently stays up late for work.

The unconventional love story has led some people to watch the movie multiple times to try and catch its many nuances.

“A huge thank you to the 2,000,000+ viewers who have watched Sore in theaters as of this afternoon. Thank you for trusting and spending time with Sore and Jonathan. May this warm feeling continue to fill everyone’s hearts,” production company Cerita Film wrote in a recent Instagram post.

On IMDb.com, Sore holds a solid rating of 8.7 out of 10.

The movie’s popularity has inspired social media users to create memes, including edits of Sore’s dialogue with Jonathan.