Jakarta Post
Romantic drama ‘Sore’ captures hearts, rakes in over 2 million views

Passing the 2 million mark since it premiered on July 10, Yandy Laurens's genre-blending flick has moviegoers coming back for the romantic drama-sci-fi feature with a runtime of just under 2 hours.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, August 1, 2025 Published on Aug. 1, 2025 Published on 2025-08-01T09:34:33+07:00

Looping love: Sheila Dara (seated) stars as the titular protagonist in Yandy Laurens’s ‘Sore: Istri dari Masa Depan’ (‘Sore: Wife from the future’), alongside Dion Wiyoko as her husband Jonathan. Courtesy of Cerita Films Looping love: Sheila Dara (seated) stars as the titular protagonist in Yandy Laurens’s ‘Sore: Istri dari Masa Depan’ (‘Sore: Wife from the future’), alongside Dion Wiyoko as her husband Jonathan. Courtesy of Cerita Films (Cerita Films/-)

T

he figure speaks for itself: Garnering a viewership of more than 2 million in just 20 days since it premiered nationwide on July 10, it is clear that moviegoers are enchanted by Yandy Laurens' latest feature film, Sore: Istri dari Masa Depan (Sore: Wife from the Future).

It has also jumped from the silver to the digital screen, sparking widespread discussions about love and marriage on social media.

Starring Sheila Dara Aisha as the titular character, Sore is the big-screen remake of Yandy’s 2017 TV miniseries of the same name. It follows the story of Sore, who travels back in time to change the unhealthy lifestyle of her husband Jonathan (Dion Wiyoko), who smokes, drinks alcohol, avoids exercise and frequently stays up late for work.

The unconventional love story has led some people to watch the movie multiple times to try and catch its many nuances.

“A huge thank you to the 2,000,000+ viewers who have watched Sore in theaters as of this afternoon. Thank you for trusting and spending time with Sore and Jonathan. May this warm feeling continue to fill everyone’s hearts,” production company Cerita Film wrote in a recent Instagram post. 

On IMDb.com, Sore holds a solid rating of 8.7 out of 10.

The movie’s popularity has inspired social media users to create memes, including edits of Sore’s dialogue with Jonathan.

Society

115 students cancel enrollment at Sekolah Rakyat, have been replaced: Minister
Middle East and Africa

Israel's far-right minister says he prayed at Al Aqsa mosque compound
Politics

Ex-minister Thomas, supporters thank Prabowo for pardon
Europe

Dormant Russia volcano erupts for first time in 450 years
Archipelago

Two foreign tourists arrested for robbery targeting money changers in Bali
Regulations

India will buy Russian oil despite Trump's threats, NYT reports
Asia & Pacific

Russia and China start 'practical part' of joint navy drills in Sea of Japan
Asia & Pacific

Julian Assange joins pro-Palestinian protest on Sydney Harbour Bridge
