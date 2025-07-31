Prabowo redeems PDI-P’s Hasto, Tom Lembong

Law Minister Supratman Andi Agtas (second right) delivers a press statement alongside Deputy House of Representatives Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad (second left), State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi (fourth right) and House Commission III chair Habiburokhman (left) at the legislative complex in Senayan, Jakarta, on July 31, 2025. The House has approved President Prabowo Subianto’s request to grant abolition to Thomas Trikasih Lembong and amnesty to Hasto Kristiyanto. (Antara/Meli Pratiwi)

P resident Prabowo Subianto on Thursday granted legal clemency to former trade minister Tom Lembong and Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto, in a move that appears to have been arranged behind closed doors and has taken many by surprise.

Lembong, who was preparing to appeal a 4.5-year prison sentence for his involvement in a sugar import graft case, received a presidential abolition, a constitutional mechanism that cancels an ongoing criminal prosecution.

Hasto, who was sentenced last week to 3.5 years in prison over bribery in a 2019 legislative seat appointment scheme involving PDI-P politician Harun Masiku, was granted amnesty as part of a broader presidential pardon covering 1,116 convicts.

The announcements were made late Thursday by House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad and Law Minister Supratman Andi Agtas at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta, after consultations between the government and party factions in the legislature in Jakarta and Bali.

“The President has submitted [a letter requesting abolition] for Tom Lembong and [another seeking] amnesty for 1,116 convicts including Hasto Kristiyanto,” Dasco said in Jakarta, as quoted by Kompas.com.

Supratman confirmed he initiated both clemency requests, citing “national interest, political unity and the individuals’ past contributions” to the country.

“This is about thinking in terms of the Republic. Both individuals have demonstrated service to the nation, and the priority now is to strengthen our cohesion,” he told reporters.

The Attorney General’s Office said it would review the abolition decision, noting that both the prosecution and Lembong's legal team had filed appeals against the initial verdict.

“We only just learned about the House decision. We’ll study it before issuing a statement,” said AGO spokesperson Anang Supriatna, as quoted by Antara.

The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) echoed that stance in response to the amnesty for Hasto.

“That is within the President’s constitutional rights. But we will still examine the legal basis carefully,” said KPK Chair Setyo Budiyanto, in comments picked up by Antara.

While legally valid, the timing of the clemency has raised eyebrows, as it coincides with a slew of hotly anticipated political processes.

The only formal opposition party, PDI-P, is currently holding a mass gathering in Bali, where some members have condemned ongoing efforts by pro-government factions to roll back direct regional elections through revisions to the election law.

Meanwhile, others like House Speaker Puan Maharani, told her fellow party politicians to brace for the “dynamics of the election law revision” at the start of a technical briefing.

Early analyses suggest that the move to free Hasto, seen as a vocal critic of former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, could be read as an attempt at rapprochement, or as a strategic decision to ease elite tensions as the legislature prepares to deliberate sweeping election reforms.

Among them is the controversial proposal to return to an indirect model for selecting governors and mayors, an idea that Home Minister Tito Karnavian and several pro-government coalition parties have publicly endorsed.