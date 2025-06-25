House shelves Gibran impeachment petition

House of Representatives Speaker Puan Maharani (left) speaks with deputy speakers Sufmi Dasco Ahmad (center) and Cucun Ahmad Syamsurijal during a plenary session at the House in Jakarta, on June 24, 2025. (Antara/Asprilla Dwi Adha)

T he House of Representatives opted not to take up a petition to impeach Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka during Tuesday’s plenary session, a demand analysts say is unlikely to gain momentum anytime soon as the coalition aligned with President Prabowo Subianto and Gibran’s father, former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, remains united.

Pressure has been mounted against Gibran in recent weeks after a group calling itself the “Retired TNI Soldiers Forum”, comprising 332 retired military personnel, formally urged the House and the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) to initiate legal proceedings to remove him from office.

The group questioned Gibran’s qualifications and performance, as well as alleged constitutional violations surrounding a Constitutional Court ruling that cleared the way for him to run for office. The ruling was handed down last year by then-chief justice, and Jokowi’s brother-in-law, Anwar Usman who was later found guilty of a “serious ethics breach” for failing to recuse himself.

The petition to impeach Gibran had been expected to be introduced during Tuesday’s plenary session, which marked the opening of a new legislative period following a month-long recess. Lawmakers from the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), the only de-facto opposition party and former political vehicle for both Gibran and his father had pressed for its consideration.

However, the session attended in person by 266 of the total of 580 lawmakers was concluded without the petition being read.

House Speaker Puan Maharani, a PDI-P politician known for her cooperative approach to the government, said after the session that the petition had yet to reach her desk and remained under review by the House secretariat.