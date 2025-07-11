TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Malaysia says China ready to sign SEA nuclear weapons-free treaty
Solving the development crisis with quality finance
Uncertainty looms over northern Bali airport project
RI cannot solve US deficit
Strengthening legal certainty in the palm oil industry

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Malaysia says China ready to sign SEA nuclear weapons-free treaty
Solving the development crisis with quality finance
Uncertainty looms over northern Bali airport project
RI cannot solve US deficit
Strengthening legal certainty in the palm oil industry

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

A living constitution, a source of democratic resilience

The recent Constitutional Court decision, it is important to note, does not dismantle the fundamental electoral process, alter the established system of government or directly undermine the sovereignty of the people.

Muhamad Saleh (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, July 11, 2025 Published on Jul. 9, 2025 Published on 2025-07-09T22:37:37+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
People vote at a polling station during the presidential election in Seoul on June 3, 2025. People vote at a polling station during the presidential election in Seoul on June 3, 2025. (AFP/Pedro Pardo)

T

he recent Constitutional Court Decision No. 135/2024 has ignited a fierce public and political debate, fundamentally reshaping the nation's electoral landscape. This decision separates the presidential, House of Representatives and Regional Representative Council (DPD) elections from the regional and local legislative (DPRD) elections, effectively delaying the latter by up to two and a half years.

At the heart of the controversy lies a significant concern: The potential extension of DPRD members' terms without a renewed electoral mandate, a prospect that has drawn widespread criticism and skepticism from various political factions.

While most political parties have swiftly rejected the ruling, the government has yet to issue a definitive stance, leaving the nation in a state of constitutional uncertainty.

Critics are quick to argue that this move may violate Article 22E of the 1945 Constitution, which unequivocally mandates that elections be held every five years. Some commentators have gone further, accusing the Constitutional Court of overstepping its prescribed role as a "negative legislator." In this capacity, the court is traditionally understood to strike down unconstitutional norms, not to actively create new ones or, in this instance, to reconfigure electoral timelines.

This accusation raises fundamental questions about the judiciary's role in a democratic system and the delicate balance of power among governmental branches.

Yet, beyond the immediate controversy and the political posturing, the ruling invites a deeper, more profound constitutional reflection: How should a constitution truly be understood and implemented in a modern democratic state? Should it be treated as a rigid and immutable text, forever bound by its original words? Or should it be viewed as a dynamic document, flexible enough to respond and adapt to evolving social and political realities?

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

This intellectual quandary is at the core of contemporary constitutional theory, guiding how nations navigate change while upholding foundational principles.

Popular

Malaysia says China ready to sign SEA nuclear weapons-free treaty

Malaysia says China ready to sign SEA nuclear weapons-free treaty
Solving the development crisis with quality finance

Solving the development crisis with quality finance
Uncertainty looms over northern Bali airport project

Uncertainty looms over northern Bali airport project

Related Articles

Indonesia draws closer to filling ambassadorial post in US

House grills foreign minister over empty ambassador post in US

Latin America mourns world's 'poorest president' Mujica, dead at 89

South Korea conservative party names presidential candidate

Human rights groups urge DPR not to pass military law

Related Article

Indonesia draws closer to filling ambassadorial post in US

House grills foreign minister over empty ambassador post in US

Latin America mourns world's 'poorest president' Mujica, dead at 89

South Korea conservative party names presidential candidate

Human rights groups urge DPR not to pass military law

Popular

Malaysia says China ready to sign SEA nuclear weapons-free treaty

Malaysia says China ready to sign SEA nuclear weapons-free treaty
Solving the development crisis with quality finance

Solving the development crisis with quality finance
Uncertainty looms over northern Bali airport project

Uncertainty looms over northern Bali airport project

More in Opinion

 View more
Container gantry cranes are seen at the container terminal at Europe's second largest container port in Hamburg, northern Germany on Feb. 4.
Academia

Caught between powers: Europe’s two-front trade war
One of the most debilitating factors for the elderly is loneliness, according to experts, which means senior residences should provide community interaction.
Academia

Loneliness and isolation: The hidden threat to global health

Foreign Minister Sugiono (center) looks on during the plenary session of the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' meeting and related meetings at the Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur on July 9.
Academia

ASEAN’s consistent support for Palestine

Highlight
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (right) shakes hands with President Prabowo Subianto at Planalto Presidential Palace in Brasilia, Brazil on July 9, 2025.
Americas

Prabowo seeks closer ties with Brazil amid external pressures
Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto (left) and Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva listen to their national anthems during a welcome ceremony at Planalto Palace in Brasilia, on July 9, 2025.
Editorial

Prabowo’s diplomatic temptation
A general view of Kertajati International Airport, also known as West Java International Airport, in Majalengka, West Java, on December 13, 2019.
Companies

Java airports grounded by low demand, poor planning

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Prabowo presses for Latin America trade pact as US tariff threat rises
Archipelago

Search underway in Bali waters for missing Saudi tourist

Americas

US State Department layoffs coming 'soon'
Academia

Caught between powers: Europe’s two-front trade war
Asia & Pacific

Marcos Jr will meet Trump this month
Archipelago

Ulemas declare East Java’s Horeg sound system haram amid growing controversy
Asia & Pacific

Rubio to meet Wang Yi on sidelines of ASEAN talks
Economy

China's economy likely grew 5.2% in Q2 despite trade war, poll shows
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

A living constitution, a source of democratic resilience

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.