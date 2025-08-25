Clash breaks out in protest against salary hike for lawmakers

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Some protesters, clad in dark clothing, threw rocks and set off fireworks at riot police in the capital Jakarta. At least one motorcycle was set ablaze by protesters, but officials did not provide details of damage, any casualties or arrests.
olice fired tear gas and used a water cannon to push back hundreds of demonstrators trying to break into the House of Representatives (DPR) building on Monday to protest against what they called excessive pay and perks for legislators, witnesses said.
Protesters marched through the streets around the DPR building, calling for a salary cut for lawmakers, according to a press release by Gejayan Memanggil, one of the groups organising the protest formed by students in the Yogyakarta province.
This month, local media reported parliamentarians were paid upwards of Rp 100 million ($6,150) a month, including a substantial housing allowance. The remuneration is far above the average income in the archipelago of 3.1 million rupiah.
Demonstrators also protested against what they termed "corrupt elites" within the government and policies that benefit conglomerates and the military, the press release said, in an apparent reference to the growing role of the military in civilian life under President Prabowo Subianto, a former general.
Some were seen on television footage carrying a flag from the Japanese manga series "One Piece, which has become a symbol of protest against government policies in the country.
Jakarta police spokesperson Sr. Comr. Ade Ary Syam Indradi told reporters 1,250 police personnel were deployed to maintain security around the building.
The speaker and deputy speakers of the House, as well as a spokesperson for Prabowo, did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.
House speaker Puan Maharani told local media she would accommodate all aspirations from the public.
In February, protests known as 'Dark Indonesia' began against Prabowo's widespread budget cuts, sparked by a logo posted on social media showing a black Indonesian mythical Garuda bird alongside the words 'Emergency Warning'.
The government announced a $6.2 billion budget boost recently but revised it by half as problems mounted in its ambitious quest to deliver meals to almost 83 million people by 2029.
