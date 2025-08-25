TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

People power in Pati
Prince William's new home sows doubt over Buckingham Palace's future
Padel courts rise in Jakarta to meet surging demand
Textile industry, govt at odds over rising yarn imports
Prabowo banks on Danantara to balance budget

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

People power in Pati
Prince William's new home sows doubt over Buckingham Palace's future
Padel courts rise in Jakarta to meet surging demand
Textile industry, govt at odds over rising yarn imports
Prabowo banks on Danantara to balance budget

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Clash breaks out in protest against salary hike for lawmakers

Some protesters, clad in dark clothing, threw rocks and set off fireworks at riot police in the capital Jakarta. At least one motorcycle was set ablaze by protesters, but officials did not provide details of damage, any casualties or arrests. 

Agencies
Jakarta
Mon, August 25, 2025 Published on Aug. 25, 2025 Published on 2025-08-25T19:15:12+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Protesters are blocked by police with shields during a demonstration demanding the dissolution of the House of Representatives on a street in front of the House building in Jakarta on August 25, 2025. Protesters are blocked by police with shields during a demonstration demanding the dissolution of the House of Representatives on a street in front of the House building in Jakarta on August 25, 2025. (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

P

olice fired tear gas and used a water cannon to push back hundreds of demonstrators trying to break into the House of Representatives (DPR) building on Monday to protest against what they called excessive pay and perks for legislators, witnesses said.

Some protesters, clad in dark clothing, threw rocks and set off fireworks at riot police in the capital Jakarta. At least one motorcycle was set ablaze by protesters, but officials did not provide details of damage, any casualties or arrests. 

Protesters marched through the streets around the DPR building, calling for a salary cut for lawmakers, according to a press release by Gejayan Memanggil, one of the groups organising the protest formed by students in the Yogyakarta province. 

This month, local media reported parliamentarians were paid upwards of Rp 100 million ($6,150) a month, including a substantial housing allowance. The remuneration is far above the average income in the archipelago of 3.1 million rupiah.

Demonstrators also protested against what they termed "corrupt elites" within the government and policies that benefit conglomerates and the military, the press release said, in an apparent reference to the growing role of the military in civilian life under President Prabowo Subianto, a former general.

Some were seen on television footage carrying a flag from the Japanese manga series "One Piece, which has become a symbol of protest against government policies in the country.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Jakarta police spokesperson Sr. Comr. Ade Ary Syam Indradi told reporters 1,250 police personnel were deployed to maintain security around the building.

The speaker and deputy speakers of the House, as well as a spokesperson for Prabowo, did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

House speaker Puan Maharani told local media she would accommodate all aspirations from the public.

In February, protests known as 'Dark Indonesia' began against Prabowo's widespread budget cuts, sparked by a logo posted on social media showing a black Indonesian mythical Garuda bird alongside the words 'Emergency Warning'.

The government announced a $6.2 billion budget boost recently but revised it by half as problems mounted in its ambitious quest to deliver meals to almost 83 million people by 2029.

 

Popular

People power in Pati

People power in Pati
Prince William's new home sows doubt over Buckingham Palace's future

Prince William's new home sows doubt over Buckingham Palace's future
Padel courts rise in Jakarta to meet surging demand

Padel courts rise in Jakarta to meet surging demand

Related Articles

With proven resonance, 'Jumbo' looks to phenomenal future

The battle over memory

Pati, Indonesian Spring and 80 years of muddling through

When governance loses its moral compass: Lessons from Pati

Massive protest erupts in Pati demanding regent’s resignation

Related Article

With proven resonance, 'Jumbo' looks to phenomenal future

The battle over memory

Pati, Indonesian Spring and 80 years of muddling through

When governance loses its moral compass: Lessons from Pati

Massive protest erupts in Pati demanding regent’s resignation

Popular

People power in Pati

People power in Pati
Prince William's new home sows doubt over Buckingham Palace's future

Prince William's new home sows doubt over Buckingham Palace's future
Padel courts rise in Jakarta to meet surging demand

Padel courts rise in Jakarta to meet surging demand

More in Indonesia

 View more
Protesters are blocked by police with shields during a demonstration demanding the dissolution of the House of Representatives on a street in front of the House building in Jakarta on August 25, 2025.
Politics

Clash breaks out in protest against salary hike for lawmakers
A general view of University of Indonesia's rectorate building in Depok, West Java in this photo taken on June 29, 2023.
Society

UI apologizes for inviting pro-Israel academic to recent event
Damaged: Residents clean up debris after a whirlwind hit their houses on Feb. 26 in Siboras village, Sumbul district, Dairi regency, North Sumatra.
Archipelago

Whirlwinds strike multiple regions in North Sumatra over the weekend

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto sets his kopiah (traditional male hat) ahead of a plenary cabinet meeting at a presidential office at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Aug. 6, 2025.
Archipelago

Prabowo sets up agency in charge of giant sea wall
Volunteers and local residents clean up plastic waste at a beach in Lhok Bubon village in West Aceh regency, Aceh on Aug. 23, 2025.
Editorial

No more plastic promises
Cleaner fuel: Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry staff pose with a display of biodiesel fuel samples on June 13, 2019, during an event in Jakarta to launch 30 percent biodiesel blend (B30) for vehicles.
Economy

Indonesia urges EU to remove countervailing duty on biodiesel after WTO ruling

The Latest

 View more
Americas

Prabowo fills long-vacant US envoy post
Sports

Jakarta to host 2025 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 
Regulations

New agency to assert state control over minerals vital for defense
Politics

Clash breaks out in protest against salary hike for lawmakers
Society

UI apologizes for inviting pro-Israel academic to recent event
Archipelago

Whirlwinds strike multiple regions in North Sumatra over the weekend
Markets

Govt eases coal and mineral pricing rules after market backlash
Jakarta

Jakarta job fairs highlight ongoing struggle with skills mismatch

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank you

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.