The Indonesian diaspora and the question of nationalism

Children from diaspora families living in Pakistan perform on Aug. 17, 2025, during an event in Islamabad to mark Indonesia’s 80th Independence Day. (Courtesy of /The Indonesian Embassy in Islamabad)

Whether among the diaspora or at home, nationalism is essentially a sense of belonging and ownership defined, in part, by shared ideals and values as well as a freedom to express individual conscience on the path to an Indonesia that is just, strong, sustainable and prosperous.

Oslo

Celebrating Independence Day together with members of the Indonesian diaspora in Norway was overwhelming. Throughout the activities and interactions, I had all the pleasure of reflecting more on my country and future generations.

For one thing, it was heartening that my fellow countrymen and -women came all the way from across Norway to join the flag-hoisting ceremony and the festivities afterwards at Wisma Indonesia. They showed emotional attachment to the motherland, especially during this historical moment.

We were fortunate that Aug. 17 this year fell on the weekend. The warm and cool breezes of late summer in Oslo prompted diaspora members to stay longer with their families and friends, as well as mingle with new acquaintances.

Our togetherness on that day truly represents “Indonesia Inc.”: a miniature of Indonesia’s mosaic where representatives of different ethnic groups, religious beliefs and professions shared their love, passion and dreams about Indonesia.

I had the opportunity to talk with many members of the diaspora and listen carefully to their hopes and dreams for our beloved country, which has now reached the age of 80 years as a nation-state.