Speculation surrounds parties’ election simulations

Amid recent calls to undo the direct regional head elections that have been in place for 20 years, law experts have warned political parties and the House against undermining the authority of the Constitutional Court.

Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, July 30, 2025 Published on Jul. 29, 2025

Local residents observe the tabulation of votes at Petamburan Polling Station (TPS) 5 in Tanah Abang, Central Jakarta, after the polls closed for the simultaneous regional head elections on Nov. 27, 2024. Local residents observe the tabulation of votes at Petamburan Polling Station (TPS) 5 in Tanah Abang, Central Jakarta, after the polls closed for the simultaneous regional head elections on Nov. 27, 2024. (Antara Foto/Fauzan)

P

olitical parties have started drafting their own scenarios for how the national and regional polls could be held in response to last month’s Constitutional Court ruling on staggered elections, fueling speculation of an attempt to undermine the top court’s decision.

On June 26, the Constitutional Court ruled that beginning in 2029, the national and regional election cycles must be held with an interval of between two and 2.5 years.

National elections, more commonly known as general elections, will elect a president and members of the House of Representatives. The regional polls will elect governors, regents and mayors, as well as members of legislative councils (DPRDs) at the provincial, regional and municipal levels, with the next expected to take place in 2031 at the earliest.

The ruling drew immediate backlash from House lawmakers, many of who argued that delaying the regional polls to 2031 could amount to a constitutional violation, as this might necessitate extending the terms of incumbent regional heads and councillors by two years.

With legislators set to deliberate revisions to two extant laws on elections, House Deputy Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad said on Monday that political parties had started drafting their own proposals on how future elections should be held.

"Each party will present what they have drafted. We will make a final decision together,” said Dasco, who hails from President Prabowo Subianto’s Gerindra Party.

Underhanded maneuvering?

