Ongoing KUHAP revision slammed for lacking public participation

Civic groups have accused the House of Representatives Commission III overseeing legal affairs of not listening to their input for the revision of the Criminal Law Procedure Code (KUHAP) that is expected to pass by year-end.

T he ongoing amendment of the country’s Criminal Law Procedure Code (KUHAP) has come under renewed criticism for excluding public input on key provisions, as the House of Representatives resumed deliberations for the bill this week.

House Commission III overseeing legal affairs held meetings on July 9 and 10 to discuss with the government about the problem inventory list (DIM) submitted by the latter in June. During the meeting, the government was represented by Deputy Law Minister Edward O.S. Hiariej and First Deputy State Secretary Bambang Eko Suharyanto.

The list comprised 1,676 items that the government wants to see changed in the new law. But Commission III and the government finished going through and discussing the list in just two days, with commission chair Habiburokhman of the Gerindra Party saying the result of the meetings would be reported to a working committee on Monday.

Should the working committee accept the result, the bill’s deliberation would proceed to the next step with the formation of the formulation and synchronization teams at Commission III.

“We’ll submit the names soon. We hope they will start working immediately. If necessary, also during weekends,” Habiburokhman said at the end of the meeting on Thursday.

The accelerated process at the House was slammed by civic groups, with Muhamad Isnur of the Indonesian Legal Aid Foundation (YLBHI) criticizing the legislature for “not opening a space to involve the public in deliberating the bill”.